Arturia Black Friday Sale: Up to 50% off V Collection, FX Collection & more

By Feron 94

Establishing Arturia in Grenoble back in 1999, they saw music and sound as a vast realm ripe with creative possibilities, waiting to be explored. This vision propelled them on a quest for inspiration, driven by the boundless potential they envisioned in this universe of sound. This Black Friday, dive into a world of new sounds that blend the familiar with the unknown, sparking fresh creativity. Explore a vast amount of instruments waiting to be discovered. Enjoy discounts from 50% off and even more savings for registered users until December 5 during this Arturia Black Friday sale in 2023.

Arturia assembled 33 software instruments into a single bundle, boasting 14 exclusive sound banks, over 9000 presets, and the convenience of controlling each preset through a unified interface. Included within are Augmented STRINGS, Augmented VOICES, Korg MS-20 V, SQ80 V, CS-80 V, Prophet-5 V, Prophet-VS V, Piano V, Analog Lab V, Vocoder V, Jun-6 V, OP-Xa V, Mellotron V, Synthi V, CZ V, CMI V, Clavinet V, DX7 V, Buchla Easel V, and many more.

– Retail Price: €599

– Sale Price: €299

GRAB THE DEAL

Included in the lineup are 30 software effects, covering distortion, compression, filtering, echo, modulation, and preamps. Classic effects have been revamped with contemporary functionalities such as side-chaining, mid-side processing, envelope followers, look-ahead tracking, and more—expanding the boundaries of innovation. Look out for Dist COLDFIRE, Dist OPAMP-21, Dist TUBE-CULTURE, Tape MELLO-FI, Pre 1973, Pre TRIDA, Pre V76, Rotary CLS-222, Rev LX-24, Rev PLATE-140, Rev INTENSITY, Rev SPRING-636, Delay TAPE-201, Delay BRIGADE, Delay ETERNITY, Efx FRAGMENTS, and many more.

– Retail Price: €499

– Sale Price: €249

GRAB THE DEAL

Arturia’s Pigments offers a diverse spectrum of synthesis options, housing two engines, a utility engine, modern filters, and a potent FX section with 18 algorithms, including shimmer reverb and Chorus JUN-6. Its advanced modulation system, intuitive graphical interface, and Polyrhythmic Sequencer and Arpeggiator further enhance its capabilities. Save up to 50%.

– Retail Price: €199

– Sale Price: €99

GRAB THE DEAL

Analog Lab Pro consolidates thousands of top-tier presets from numerous iconic instruments into a single plugin, offering instant access controls and seamless integration for a streamlined experience. You’ll find 2000+ presets sourced from the esteemed V Collection Instruments within the plugin. It features an updated browser, a fresh Studio view for effect addition and instrument blending (Multis), the capability to layer multiple sounds or split 2 presets across the keyboard, a Stage view ideal for prepared Playlist performances, and it introduces 4 new Macro controls for instant sound tweaking across all presets.

– Retail Price: €199

– Sale Price: €99

GRAB THE DEAL

“Your chance to capture the soul-stirring sounds of your favorite producers, the inspiring studio tools used by the pros, and the never-before-heard synth presets of the future – set a course for the sounds you’ve always wanted, today.”

Arturia’s Black Friday sale ends on December 5th. Visit their website here for more information.

Next article: Black Friday Deal: Denise Audio Plugins Up to 50% Off Now Through Dec 8

Image Credits: Arturia