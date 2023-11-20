Arturia Black Friday Sale: Up to 50% off V Collection, FX Collection & more
Establishing Arturia in Grenoble back in 1999, they saw music and sound as a vast realm ripe with creative possibilities, waiting to be explored. This vision propelled them on a quest for inspiration, driven by the boundless potential they envisioned in this universe of sound. This Black Friday, dive into a world of new sounds that blend the familiar with the unknown, sparking fresh creativity. Explore a vast amount of instruments waiting to be discovered. Enjoy discounts from 50% off and even more savings for registered users until December 5 during this Arturia Black Friday sale in 2023.
1. V Collection 9
Arturia assembled 33 software instruments into a single bundle, boasting 14 exclusive sound banks, over 9000 presets, and the convenience of controlling each preset through a unified interface. Included within are Augmented STRINGS, Augmented VOICES, Korg MS-20 V, SQ80 V, CS-80 V, Prophet-5 V, Prophet-VS V, Piano V, Analog Lab V, Vocoder V, Jun-6 V, OP-Xa V, Mellotron V, Synthi V, CZ V, CMI V, Clavinet V, DX7 V, Buchla Easel V, and many more.
– Retail Price: €599
– Sale Price: €299
GRAB THE DEAL
2. FX Collection 4
Included in the lineup are 30 software effects, covering distortion, compression, filtering, echo, modulation, and preamps. Classic effects have been revamped with contemporary functionalities such as side-chaining, mid-side processing, envelope followers, look-ahead tracking, and more—expanding the boundaries of innovation. Look out for Dist COLDFIRE, Dist OPAMP-21, Dist TUBE-CULTURE, Tape MELLO-FI, Pre 1973, Pre TRIDA, Pre V76, Rotary CLS-222, Rev LX-24, Rev PLATE-140, Rev INTENSITY, Rev SPRING-636, Delay TAPE-201, Delay BRIGADE, Delay ETERNITY, Efx FRAGMENTS, and many more.
– Retail Price: €499
– Sale Price: €249
GRAB THE DEAL
3. Pigments
Arturia’s Pigments offers a diverse spectrum of synthesis options, housing two engines, a utility engine, modern filters, and a potent FX section with 18 algorithms, including shimmer reverb and Chorus JUN-6. Its advanced modulation system, intuitive graphical interface, and Polyrhythmic Sequencer and Arpeggiator further enhance its capabilities. Save up to 50%.
– Retail Price: €199
– Sale Price: €99
GRAB THE DEAL
4. Analog Lab Pro
Analog Lab Pro consolidates thousands of top-tier presets from numerous iconic instruments into a single plugin, offering instant access controls and seamless integration for a streamlined experience. You’ll find 2000+ presets sourced from the esteemed V Collection Instruments within the plugin. It features an updated browser, a fresh Studio view for effect addition and instrument blending (Multis), the capability to layer multiple sounds or split 2 presets across the keyboard, a Stage view ideal for prepared Playlist performances, and it introduces 4 new Macro controls for instant sound tweaking across all presets.
– Retail Price: €199
– Sale Price: €99
GRAB THE DEAL
“Your chance to capture the soul-stirring sounds of your favorite producers, the inspiring studio tools used by the pros, and the never-before-heard synth presets of the future – set a course for the sounds you’ve always wanted, today.”
Arturia’s Black Friday sale ends on December 5th. Visit their website here for more information.
Image Credits: Arturia