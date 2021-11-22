Arturia launches Black Friday deals on Plugins

French music software and hardware powerhouse Arturia is delivering some major deals for Black Friday on its plugins. Their wide collection of software includes some award-winning software such as V Collection 8, FX-Collection 2 & many more. Till December 9 2021 you will be able to avail at least 50% off on some of their flagship products. Down below you’ll find all the information related to Arturia Black Friday Sale 2021. Also, don’t forget to check out our dedicated Black Friday landing page where we list the best Black Friday deals on plugins, sample packs, bundles, presets, & courses.

1. Arturia V Collection 8 Black Friday Sale

The V Collection 8 is an amalgamation of 28 software instruments including a virtual version of some legendary analog synths such as the OB-Xa V, Emulator II V, Stage-73 V, Jup-8 V, Mellotron V, Wurli V & many more. If you are someone who craves analog synths, this collection is probably the closest you can achieve in a digital version at the moment. The Arturia V Collection 8 is currently available for $299 as opposed to the usual price of $599.

2. Arturia FX Collection 2 Black Friday Sale

The FX collection just as the V Collection 8 contains a digitized version of some world’s best mixing/mastering equipment. The collection includes classics such as the Chorus JUN-6, Comp DIODE-609, Rev INTENSITY, Bus FORCE among many others. The FX collection is currently available for $199 as opposed to the usual price of $399.00.

3. Pigments Black Friday Sale

Arturia Pigments is a soft synth that allows for seamless additive, wavetable, granular & virtual analog synthesis within one plugin. What makes Pigments different from its competitors is the emulations of popular hardware filters such as the Jup-8, M12, SEM & Mini. Pigments is widely popular among underground and Techno music producers for its ability to produce warm sounds. Currently available for 99$ as opposed to the usual price of 199$. On top of that, you’ll be getting their Spectrum sound pack free with Arturia Pigments only during the period of their Black Friday 2021 Sale.

