Arturia launch Collection V9 with 32-instruments

By Feron 2

Arturia is one of the most renowned brands in the music production and tech space. Their top-tier digital replicas of famous synthesizers have become industry-standard for over 20 years now. Today, they announced the 9th version of their Collection series. A lot has been changed and added so make sure you have a look down below.

This ultimate selection of digital synthesizers has been in the making for almost 2 years now. Arturia’s engineers have been improving on the technical aspect of plugin development in order to get a step closer to the analog sound we’re all admiring. Their line-up of specially crafted tools for modern music production has been extended with 4 instruments. This collection holds up to 14,000 presets in order to find the wanted sound within just a few clicks. A range of digital instruments, analog instruments, keyboards & organs, acoustic & electric pianos, and augmented acoustic pianos are included.

A total of 24 instruments remained the same, including the Vocoder V, OP-XA V, Jun-6 V, Buchla Easel V, MINI V, SEM V, Jup-8 V, ARP2600 V, Modular V, Synthi V, Emulator ll V, Matrix-12 V, CMI V, DX7 V, Synclavier V, CZ V, Farfisa V, Mellotron V, B-3 V, Solina V, Clavinet V, Stage-73 V, Wurli V, and the VOX Continental V. All of these plugins are available for a while and again lay the foundation for the Collection V9. A total of 4 existing instruments have been rebuilt and improved. We’re talking about the CS-80 V4, Prophet-5 V, Prophet-VS V, and the Piano V3. Click here to find out what’s new.

The last 4 instruments are new to this collection: KORG MS-20 V, SQ80 V, Augmented STRINGS, and Augmented VOICES. The KORG MS-20 is a semi-modular synthesizer, specialized in the field of analog sounds. This primal black-colored plugin covers a broad range of sounds, from primal instruments to streamlined modern sounds. The replica of the classic Ensoniq’s 80s synth, SQ80 V, is known for a crossover between digital precision and analog imperfection. Its digital edge, analog warmth, and optimized workflow are the foundation of its performance. Augmented STRINGS merges synthesis and sampled strings into a range of authentic string sounds. Build your own string ensemble by using up to 2 strings layers and use the morph function to mold these two together. Control the color, time, motion, 2 custom FXs, and the master reverb & delay. Head over to the advanced section to dive a little deeper into the modulation section. Augmented VOICES holds on to the same layout and features as STRINGS. Due to its hybrid voice engine, you have access to a combination of synthesis and sampled vocals.

As a celebration of this launch, Arturia offers introductory prices on upgrades and purchases for all users. Arturia’s Collection 9 is currently discounted from €599 to €499,-. This offer will be available for a limited time so make sure you don’t miss out on it.

Image Credits: Arturia