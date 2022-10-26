Arturia catalog expands with 4 new products released on the same day

By Isaac Martinez Trejos 107

It has been a very busy month for our friends at Arturia, who have proven once again that they will never cease to find ways to amaze us. Just a few days ago, on October 18th, the French outfit dropped not one but FOUR new pieces of gear on the same day! Augmented Grand Piano, MiniLab 3, MiniFuse 4, and MiniFreak are all out now, and we’ve got the low-down on every one of these exciting additions to the Arturia catalog.

| Best VST Plugins of 2022 – Click here to checkout

High-quality and highly customizable, Augmented GRAND PIANO is a typically Arturia blend of well-sampled sound and deep modulation options. Built around the legendary Steinway Model D grand piano, this VST gives you the power to completely mold your sound with a variety of effects, macros, and other useful features.

Get it by itself for $99, or, for a limited time, alongside Augmented STRINGS and VOICES as part of the Augmented Trio bundle for $199.

Arturia’s answer to the MPK mini or Launchkey mini, the Minilab 3 is one of the premier options in the universal music controller space. Multi-function encoders and faders pair with velocity sensitive keys and pads in a clean and striking design, and the keyboard comes with Analog Lab Intro, Ableton Lite, and more free software to get beginners up and running.

You can get your hands on the MiniLab 3 for $109.

The newest in a line of affordable and powerful audio interfaces, MiniFuse 4 gives you 4-in, 4-out, 2 headphone jacks, 1 MIDI I/O, and 2 USB hubs in a familiar yet optimal layout. Recording is easy and sounds phenomenal, and with Ableton Lite, Arturia FX, and a Splice creator plan all included, Arturia’s interface gives you everything you need to make music right out of the box.

MiniFuse 4 retails for a price of $219.

A 2-engine powerhouse of a synth, MiniFreak feels like a legendary 80s model brought up to date. With 6 voices, 22 different oscillator modes, and infinite possibilities, this keyboard boldly mixes analog and digital to put a world of options at your fingertips. Even at $599, it feels like a bargain- it can do everything you would want.

Happy with all these great new additions to the Arturia catalog? Keep it here for all the latest on plugins, gear, courses, and more!

Next article: Beatport Party Mode allows for B2B sets from anywhere in the world

Image credit: Arturia (press)