Arturia Filter MS-20: A gift to all producers

By Isaac Martinez Trejos

Didn’t get what you wanted this holiday season? Don’t fret! Our friends at Arturia have got just the thing for you. Their latest plugin, a gorgeous and fun new filter based on the aggressive sound of a fabled 70s synth, is available for free for a limited time. Arturia Filter MS-20, with its exceptional ability to expand and color any sound you choose, is one of the best gifts you’ll get this year.

Built with the character of the game-changing Korg MS-20 in mind, the similarly named plugin lets you go from subtle warmth to commanding crunch in one of Arturia’s trademark simple-yet-deep interfaces. An emulated stereo analog filter/distortion effect, the MS-20 can be everything from a distortion pedal to an auto-wah, and everything in between. Modulate the LPF with the unit’s randomized step-sequencer; resonate the HPF to create huge low-end. You can even tweak the stereo parameter to make phaser-like effects or generate drum sounds by putting noise on the input. As the company notes, the MS-20 is known for its use in French house, industrial, and techno, but it is such a creative- and frankly, fun- plugin that you shouldn’t have trouble applying it to any kind of music.

The Arturia Filter MS-20 is available at no charge through January 2nd, 2023- the price will then become €99, so be sure to get your copy through the official Arturia website here before then to avoid having to pay.

Watch the video below to get a thorough tutorial straight from Arturia!

Image credit: Arturia (Press)