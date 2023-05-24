Arturia release KeyLab Essential mk3 MIDI Keyboard

Arturia unveiled the KeyLab Essential mk3, a MIDI keyboard controller that promises to elevate the music-making experience to new heights. Designed with the musician and producer in mind, this keyboard offers a personalized and enjoyable workflow like never before.

One of the standout features of the KeyLab Essential mk3 is its upgraded workflow, tailored for modern music production. The controller provides a hands-on approach, allowing users to freely explore their sound through encoders, faders, pads, and more.

The KeyLab Essential mk3 offers seamless integration with major DAWs and Arturia software. With custom DAW scripts for popular platforms such as Ableton Live, Logic Pro, FL Studio, Cubase, and Bitwig Studio, users have complete control over their music production environment. Additionally, the controller is compatible with MCU and HUI protocols, enabling it to connect and control any DAW effectively. Enhanced integration with Arturia software, including Analog Lab and V Collection, further expands the creative possibilities for musicians and producers.

Unleashing inspiration is at the heart of the KeyLab Essential mk3. Alongside its exceptional control capabilities, the controller features a range of innovative functions. The Arpeggiator allows for the creation of quick-fire melodies, while the Chord play feature enables users to play chord voicings with a single key. With Scale mode, musicians can effortlessly stay in tune, and the 3-mode input allows for customized pedal functions, enhancing versatility and expression.

The KeyLab Essential mk3 not only excels in performance but also in its commitment to sustainability. Built with a minimum of 40% recycled plastic and a material carbon footprint reduction of 18%, this controller showcases Arturia’s dedication to eco-design. Following in the footsteps of the MiniLab 3, the KeyLab Essential mk3 offers a responsible solution for environmentally conscious music enthusiasts.