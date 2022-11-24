Arturia Pigments Black Friday Sale 2022

Synth AU/VST Plugin

Arturia’s state-of-the-art synthesizer Pigments is on its 3rd version. A plethora of features including 4 sound engines, 10 filter types, 18 fx algorithms, an extra oscillator with up to 2 layers of sampled noise, and an outstanding library of 1200 presets make it impossible to run out of sounds. Easy to use yet deep and expansive, effortlessly stylish yet practical and functional, Pigments is an infinitely customizable synth that will go as far as your imagination takes you.

Black Friday Deal: Arturia Pigments VST Plugin is currently available for 50% off as part of Arturia’s Black Friday Deal.

Price: $99

