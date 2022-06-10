NAMM 2022: Audeze premiere MM-500 Headphones in collaboration with Manny Marroquin

By Feron 4

On June 3rd, during the NAMM 2022 show, Audeze announced their newest piece of gear in line with studio headphones. In collaboration with Manny Marroquin, an 11-time Grammy award-winning mixing engineer, Audeze developed this taintless studio headphone. All of the in-depth details came to light during Audeze’s exhibitions all weekend and during the exhibition of Manny himself on the 3rd and 4th of June.

| Best VST Plugins of 2022 – Read Here

The MM-500 Manny Marroquin Signature Series Headphones are being praised as ‘a purpose-built tool designed to deliver mixes that consistently translate and capture the emotion the artist intended.’ Operating at the highest level, like Manny, you’ve to trust your equipped tools in order to provide the highest quality of artists such as The Rolling Stones, Kanye West, Post Malone, and Bruno Mars.

This headphone has a similar appearance to its predecessors LCD-2 and LCD-X but holds on to some updated features. It’s designed with over-ear earpads and an open-back, machined aluminum & spring steel, housing. Its 90mm sized Planar Magnetic transducer, Planar Magnetic diaphragm type, Fazor Phase management, and Fluxor magnet array ensure this headphone belongs to one of the best at the moment. It holds on to a maximum SPL of >130dB, 18 ohms impedance, and a 5Hz-50KHz ranging frequency response. Unlike the LCD-2 and LCD-X, the MM-500’s weight has been cut to 495g due to its light-weighted materials. Manny on the MM-500s: “The best definition, clarity, and depth of any headphone I’ve ever used”. Its high-quality drivers provide an ultra-clear sound quality for both the low-frequency spectrum as well as in the higher spectrum. The advantage of using a headphone is that your room acoustics will be removed from the equation and you’ll be able to work anywhere, anytime. Included within are Manny’s MM-500 headphones, braided cable, economy travel case, and a Certificate of Authenticity and Warranty Cards. This complete package comes for a price of $1,699.

Buy Here

Next article: NAMM 2022: Playtime Engineering launch new music equipments for kids

Image Credits: Audeze