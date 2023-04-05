AudioModern Spring Sale on Plugins

AudioModern, a renowned audio software company, has announced its Spring Sale, offering fantastic product discounts. This sale is an excellent opportunity for music producers, composers, and sound designers to get their hands on some of the best plugins at discounted prices.

AudioModern’s Spring Sale features discounts of up to 35% off on their entire range of products. The sale includes a wide variety of audio software, including plugins, sample libraries, and sound effects. AudioModern’s products are known for their high-quality sound and intuitive user interfaces, making them a popular choice among audio professionals and hobbyists alike.

One of the highlights of the sale is AudioModern’s Playbeat 3. Playbeat 3 is a powerful and intuitive MIDI drum sequencer that lets users quickly create unique drum patterns. With over 400 sound presets, users can experiment with different genres and styles of music. Playbeat 3 is currently available at a 35% discount.

Another popular product included in the sale is the LOOPMIX. LOOPMIX is a unique software plugin created by AudioModern that allows users to create seamless loop compositions in real time. It’s a powerful tool that is easy to use, even for those who are not familiar with music production. Checkout LOOPMIX in action down below:

AudioModern’s sale also includes plugins such as Chordjam, Riffer, expansion packs, and the Suite. With Chordjam, users can explore different chord progressions and generate melodies in real-time, thanks to its vast library of chords and scales. Additionally, the software includes a range of features such as arpeggiator, humanizer, and velocity controls, which allow users to create unique and dynamic melodies. On the other hand, Riffer is an intelligent MIDI tool that creates musical riffs and sequences by blending pitch, duration, velocity, and density.

In conclusion, AudioModern’s Spring Sale is an excellent opportunity for music producers, composers, and sound designers to upgrade their audio software and save money. With discounts of up to 35% off, users can get their hands on some of the best audio tools in the market. The sale runs for a limited time, so interested users should take advantage of it as soon as possible.