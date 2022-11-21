Audiomodern Loopmix: The Creative Loop Remixer

Audiomodern has won the hearts of producers and musicians around the world over their commitment to unique and well-crafted audio tools has put them at the fore of the industry. They’ve never lacked creativity, and their astounding new plugin, Audiomodern Loopmix, is an innovative, game-changing solution for audio files. Also make sure to check out our professionally curated Black Friday landing page where we list the best deals on plugins, sample packs, courses and more.

Loopmix works by instantly combining up to six different loops and generating an endless amount of remixes from them. Go in manually or let the AI do the work for you, and customize your loops with parameters like a sequencer, re-arrange, reverse, density, pitch, and volume. You can also randomize in various ways (effects randomization, temporary randomization, different amounts of randomization, disintegration mode, Audiomodern’s signature infinity randomization, etc.) for fun and easy ideation. A new algorithm for the company’s products, “anchor”, even lets you choose a primary track and generate variations based on your selected track.

The massively impressive built-in keyboard might be the coolest thing about Loopmix- it creates 24 different remix arrangements and allows you to store your own, making for a powerful performance tool that can trigger loops from a MIDI keyboard. As for the loops themselves, 1.6 GB of included sounds and presets mean there’s plenty to work with right out of the box, and of course, you can also create and save your own packs or download more from the Audiomodern website.

Audiomodern Loopmix is available on the company website; it’s currently selling at a limited-time introductory price of €49 (reg. €69) until 4th December. The iPad version of the software can be yours for just $9.99 (also an introductory price), and free trials are available for both Mac and Windows users.

Watch the video below for a full overview straight from Audiomodern!

