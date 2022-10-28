Avid announces their new MBOX Studio Audio Interface

By Feron 95

Avid provides the world with a range of video and audio content, including movies, series, sports shows, music, and music production gear. Gather experience and knowledge through multiple online tutorials, connect with like-minded people worldwide, and start collaborating anywhere, anytime. Avid newest development will be a crossover between professionalism and personality, all compiled into 1 box. Meet the Avid MBOX Studio.

| Best VST Plugins of 2022 – Click here to checkout

The MBOX Studio audio interface is suitable for monitoring, mixing, and recording. It’s their main goal to bring the professional recording to your personal studio through all of its included features. Capture and mix audio files up to 24 bits, at 192 kHz from input to output. Once looking at the device itself you’ll find 48V phantom power, Bluetooth, Link, input (mic, line, instrument), Tune, Mono, Mute, Dim, and Talk features at the top. Up to 4 mic or line inputs will be displayed whereas the 5 and 6 channels are fixed line inputs. The right and left signals will also be displayed. The ‘Z’ feature will change the impedance of the input which allows you to select different tonal characteristics for your inputs. The 4 buttons at the front are assignable to any controls you want from your control surface. The left large rotary knob is controlling the level of, for instance, the pre-amps, and the right rotary knob is controlling the overall main volume.

At the front view, you’ll find 2 mic/line combi jack inputs, a Hi-Z output to AMP that will allow you to re-amp it into the interface, and 2 individual headphone outputs. The back of this unit holds onto most of the features MBOX includes. Through USB-C you can connect this device to your computer, which Avid included a purple USB-C cable for you. From the left to the right, you start with the power adapter. Additional power needs to be fed to this unit, because of its size. An optical output and input for ADAT give you 8 channels of ADAT output and ADAT input. Of course, you will find a MIDI input and output to connect external gear to your interface. The S/PDIF feature gives you expanded routing flexibility by having a digital input and output. Connect up to 2 sets of monitors: Main and ALT. Additional FX sends and return outputs are also included. Another set of line inputs is included as well as a set of mic/line inputs. Adding all of these inputs up, you have the ability to use up to 8 line inputs. Last but not least, you can connect up to 2 footswitches.

What’s included:

MBOX Studio USB interface

USB-C cable

USB-C female to USB-A male adapter

Power adapter

Registration card

Pro Tools Studio (1-year subscription)

Sibelius Artist (1-year subscription)

MBOX Control

Celemony Melodyne 5 essential

SoundFlow Cloud Avid Edition

All plugins included with Pro Tools Studio

MBOX Ignition Pack Baby Audio Vibe Box BPM Create—MBOX Producer Toolkit Brainworx A/DA Flanger Brainworx Ampeg SVT-VR Classic Brainworx bx_bluechorus2 Brainworx bx_console N Brainworx bx_greenscreamer Brainworx bx_megadual Brainworx bx_opto compressor Gauge LUSH VOX

Avid Loopmasters Sample Pack

The Avid MBOX Studio audio interface package will be available on November 17, for a price of $899. The device is already available for pre-order.

Buy Here

MBOX Studio:

Next article: Strymon BigSky reverb pedal available as a VST plugin

Image Credits: Avid.com