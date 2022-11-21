Avid Pro Tools Black Friday Sale 2022

Avid is getting into the spirit of holiday savings by offering deep discounts on its signature production suite, Pro Tools during this Black Friday week. With three distinct packages, producers and engineers can find the tier and price point that works for their level and budget in order to accomplish their music production goals. To begin to understand the differences, it is important to know that Pro Tools is offered as an Artist level, Studio level and Ultimate Audio level. Each tier and price point will include different features and add-ons to help with the productions processes. Also make sure to check out our professionally curated Black Friday landing page where we list the best deals on plugins, sample packs, courses and more.

Pro Tools Artist – This is the essential package to beginning the production process. it offers users over 100 plugins and instruments, and allows for 64 MIDI tracks and 32 audio tracks for the creation process.



Pro Tools Studio – This is a distinct step up from the Artist package and offers over 120 instruments and plugins as well as 1,024 MIDI tracks and 512 audio tracks. This powerful and comprehensive package is being offered at a yearly savings of 33%, at $199.00 per year, down from the normal $299.00 per year price point. The DAW can also be obtained at a monthly cost of $29.99 with a one year commitment, but paying up front will still save users 19% on the cost.



Pro Tools Ultimate – This is Avid’s most comprehensive offering and features the 120 instruments and plugins as well as 1,024 MIDI tracks but allows for a massive 2,048 audio tracks. Right now, a paid up front, one year subscription is being offered at 50% off and available for $599.00. With this package, producers will also receive over $2,500 worth of additional products and services for free as part of the company’s Inner Circle memberships.



For producers looking for a powerful production suite with excellent support, functionality and 3rd party plugin adaptability, now would be a great time to check out Avid and take advantage of their savings on Pro Tools.

