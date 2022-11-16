BABY Audio Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals on VST Plugins

By Hemant Khatri

BABY Audio is a California-based audio & software company, providing professional worldwide-used plugins, behind which stands a team of Europeans. Their products are used every day by dozens of world-class music producers with countless successes on their portfolios, including Tim Palmer – David Bowie, U2, Pearl Jam’s producer & engineer, Romero / Chaz – grammy-nominated production duo of such stars as Khalid and Tory Lanez, or !llmind – Drake, Ariana Grande, Kanye West’s Grammy awarded producer. Baby Audio focuses on creating more and more inspiring powerful audio tools, which for now include eight plugins: Crystalline, Smooth Operator, IHNY-2, Spaced Out, TAIP, Parallel Aggressor, Super VHS, Comeback Kid, & I Heart NY. On the occasion of this year’s Black Friday, Baby Audio prepared big discounts on all its plugins and bundles.

Best BABY Audio Black Friday 2022 Deals:

1. Baby Audio Complete Bundle – $139.00 (from $199.00)

The complete collection of all Baby Audio’s products mentioned in this list – compressors, multi-fx & reverb, delay plugins. Definitely one of our Top Deals for this Black Friday.

Buy Here

2. Crystalline – $49(from $99.00)

Crystalline is a brand-new, cutting-edge reverb plugin with a clean, modern sound. Provides you with unprecedented creative control over your reflections. Allows you to sync reverb start and decay times to the tempo of your song.

Buy Here

3. Smooth Operator – $39.00 (from $69.00)

An intelligent plugin that enhances clarity while removing harsh resonances. Adapts in real time to your audio and automatically combats fatigued frequency areas. A great alternative to Oeksound Soothe 2 and also comes in at an affordable price tag.

Buy Here

4. IHNY-2 – $39.00 (from $69.00)

Designed for a contemporary, extremely aggressive compression sound that gives your tracks more oomph. Hosts parallel signal chain internally for a quick and trouble-free parallel compression workflow. V2 of I Heart NY has been significantly upgraded, now offering surgical control and a slew of new features.

Buy Here

5. Comeback Kid – ($29.00 from $49.00)

Delay plugin with analog flavor, flexible delay engine, three tempo-sync modes, and thirteen characteristic effects like Ping-Pong, Mono, Ducker, Swirl, and Destiny – randomization algorithm.

Buy Here

6. Magic Switch – FREE

Baby Audio’s freebie used in multi-fx Super VHS plugin – a one-click deep, dark and rich tone chorus effect.

Free Download

7. Super VHS – $29.00 (from $49.00)

Super VHS is a creative multi FX made by algorithm capturing the lofi spirit with eight crafted knob effects – from static noise synthesizer, thru sample rate reducer, to pitch fluctuation LFO.

Buy Here

All discounts are available till December 5, 2022 so make sure to grab them before they disappear.

Photo credits: Baby Audio