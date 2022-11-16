Search

 

 

baby audio black friday
Featured, Tech, Tech News, tech-featured

BABY Audio Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals on VST Plugins

By
1.66k

BABY Audio is a California-based audio & software company, providing professional worldwide-used plugins, behind which stands a team of Europeans. Their products are used every day by dozens of world-class music producers with countless successes on their portfolios, including Tim Palmer – David Bowie, U2, Pearl Jam’s producer & engineer,  Romero / Chaz – grammy-nominated production duo of such stars as Khalid and Tory Lanez, or !llmind – Drake, Ariana Grande, Kanye West’s Grammy awarded producer. Baby Audio focuses on creating more and more inspiring powerful audio tools, which for now include eight plugins: Crystalline, Smooth Operator, IHNY-2, Spaced Out, TAIP, Parallel Aggressor, Super VHS, Comeback Kid, & I Heart NY. On the occasion of this year’s Black Friday, Baby Audio prepared big discounts on all its plugins and bundles.

Best BABY Audio Black Friday 2022 Deals:

 

1. Baby Audio Complete Bundle$139.00 (from $199.00)

The complete collection of all Baby Audio’s products mentioned in this list – compressors, multi-fx & reverb, delay plugins. Definitely one of our Top Deals for this Black Friday.

 

2. Crystalline – $49(from $99.00)

Crystalline is a brand-new, cutting-edge reverb plugin with a clean, modern sound. Provides you with unprecedented creative control over your reflections. Allows you to sync reverb start and decay times to the tempo of your song.

 

 

3. Smooth Operator$39.00 (from $69.00)

An intelligent plugin that enhances clarity while removing harsh resonances. Adapts in real time to your audio and automatically combats fatigued frequency areas. A great alternative to Oeksound Soothe 2 and also comes in at an affordable price tag.

 

 

4. IHNY-2  – $39.00 (from $69.00)

Designed for a contemporary, extremely aggressive compression sound that gives your tracks more oomph. Hosts parallel signal chain internally for a quick and trouble-free parallel compression workflow. V2 of I Heart NY has been significantly upgraded, now offering surgical control and a slew of new features.

 

 

 

5. Comeback Kid – ($29.00 from $49.00)

Delay plugin with analog flavor, flexible delay engine, three tempo-sync modes, and thirteen characteristic effects like Ping-Pong, Mono, Ducker, Swirl, and Destiny – randomization algorithm.

 

 

6. Magic SwitchFREE

Baby Audio’s freebie used in multi-fx Super VHS plugin – a one-click deep, dark and rich tone chorus effect.

 

 

 

7. Super VHS $29.00 (from $49.00)

Super VHS is a creative multi FX made by algorithm capturing the lofi spirit with eight crafted knob effects – from static noise synthesizer, thru sample rate reducer, to pitch fluctuation LFO.

 

 

All discounts are available till December 5, 2022 so make sure to grab them before they disappear.

 

Read next: Soundtoys Black Friday 2022 Sale on VST Plugins

Photo credits: Baby Audio

Tags:
0

Hemant has been actively involved in the dance music industry with over 2 years of experience. Currently working as a Project Manager and heading the We Rave You Tech division. Get in touch via email or Instagram

[email protected]