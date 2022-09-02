Baby Audio IHNY-2: World-class parallel compression

Baby Audio isn’t as ubiquitous as some of their competitors, but that only makes them one of the best kept secrets in plugins. Despite occasionally flying under the radar, they consistently make software that are adored by pros and bedroom producers alike, with the new Baby Audio IHNY-2 parallel compressor showing exactly why.

The successor to the warmly received I Heart NY plugin, IHNY-2 serves as a major upgrade, purported to be “the hardest hitting compressor in the industry”. If you’re looking for subtle, this is not the choice for you- Baby Audio sought to make a tool for adding energy and slap to any track, and they’ve done just that. Controls like customizable oversampling, solo monitoring, tooltips, savable presets, resizing, and bypass give you the standard compressor feel; unique harmonics, “smiley” EQ curve, tilt, and low-high preserve parameters set IHNY-2 apart.

In addition to all the great features included, IHNY-2 also comes with an imposing list of 156 presets made by the company and some noted industry professionals:

Delbert Bowers (Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Shawn Mendes)

Matt Sim (Nicki Minaj, The Chainsmokers, Gucci Mane)

M-Phazes (Eminem, Madonna, Demi Lovato)

Preston “Prizzie” Reid (Kanye West, Alicia Keys, Muni Long)

Rob Kleiner (Cee Lo, SIA, David Guetta, Britney Spears)

The Baby Audio IHNY-2 parallel compressor is available from the company website; It’s currently at an introductory price of $39 until the end of September, at which point it will rise to $69. If you already have a copy of the plugin’s predecessor, you can upgrade for just $25.

Watch the video below to see the official IHNY-2 tutorial!

