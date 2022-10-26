BABY Audio plugins giveaway | 3 x All Plugins Bundle

By Hemant Khatri 936

BABY Audio has some of the most exciting mixing and effects plugins available on the market. Starting today, you’ll be able to get hold of some amazing plugins by Baby Audio for free in this giveaway. Curious to know how to participate? Down below you’ll find all the information about the giveaway.

Prizes:

3 X All Plugins Bundle

3 lucky winners will get the plugins bundle from BABY Audio. This bundle will include all of Baby Audio’s premium plugins: IHNY-2, Crystalline, Smooth Operator, Spaced Out, Super VHS, Parallel Aggressor, Comeback Kid, and I Heart NY. These plugins will take your mixing process to the next level. This prize is worth more than $500 and will only be awarded to 3 winners.

The latest addition to the BABY Audio plugin catalog is the IHNY-2. The parallel compression plugin adds punch and slam to your sounds. One thing that stays consistent throughout all the BABY Audio plugins is the simplistic and easy-to-understand user interface.

When will the winners be announced?

The giveaway will run for a period of 1 month and the winners will be announced in the last week of June. All the participants will receive an email confirming their participation.

Where to participate?

You can participate in this giveaway by entering your email, first name, and last name on the giveaway page by clicking the button down below.

Image Credit: Baby Audio