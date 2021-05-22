Get Baby Audio plugins for free in We Rave You Tech x Baby Audio Giveaway

By Feron 16

Baby Audio has some of the most exciting mixing and effects plugins available on the market. Starting today, you’ll be able to get hold of some amazing plugins by Baby Audio for free in this giveaway. Curious to know how to participate? Down below you’ll find all the information about the giveaway.

Prizes:

1st Prize: All Plugins Bundle

This bundle will include all of Baby Audio’s premium plugins: Smooth Operator, Spaced Out, Super VHS, Parallel Aggressor, Comeback Kid, and I Heart NY. These plugins will take your mixing process to the next level. This prize is worth more than $300 and will only be awarded to 1 winner.

2nd Prize: Smooth Operator Plugin

The latest addition to the Baby Audio arsenal is this intelligent signal balancer which functions like an EQ, compressor, and suppressor. Its large visual display will let you control the frequency spectrum through its several EQ points. The plugin’s interface contains an automatic detection algorithm that, for instance, will remove harsh frequencies for you. Use the Focus feature to control how surgical the plugin has to work. Solo different parts of the spectrum by enabling the Solo feature, and last but not least, you’ll be able to use the Side Chain mode to duck the incoming signal by using the frequency balance of another signal. This plugin is normally available at a regular price of $69. This plugin will be awarded for free to 3 winners.

3rd Prize: Spaced Out

Spaced Out combines delay and reverb together, forming this multi-FX virtual device. Its layout divides these 2 effects into 2 separate sections, where you’ll be able to control them with 1 dry/wet display. Control the space, pre-delay, clean-up, and width of the reverb and the pattern, intensity, texture, and filter of the delay through several buttons. Roll the dice and be amazed by the random settings Spaced Out will offer you. This plugin is available for $69 and will be awarded for free to 3 winners.

When will the winners be announced?

The giveaway will run for a period of 1 month and the winners will be announced in the last week of June. All the participants will receive an email confirming their participation.

Where to participate?

You can participate in this giveaway by entering your email, first name, and last name on the giveaway page by clicking the button down below.

Participate

Image Credit: Baby Audio