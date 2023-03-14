Beatport launches digital collectible marketplace in collaboration with Polkadot

Beatport, the leading global electronic music platform, is partnering with Polkadot, the next-generation blockchain network, to launch a digital collectible marketplace called Beatport.io. This new platform, developed in collaboration with Define Creative, will enable record labels and artists to create and sell unique digital assets while increasing fan engagement. Beatport.io will launch on Aventus, a Web3 solutions provider, and a parachain in the Polkadot ecosystem.

Beatport’s first Web3 endeavor will allow producers, record labels, and artists to benefit from Web3 while also providing music fans with an opportunity to explore the value of digital collectibles and deepen their connection with their favorite artists and DJs. The platform will feature digital collectibles that in some cases will become fan engagement tools, giving fans access to exclusive features such as unreleased tracks, discounted tickets, and access to global events and interactive experiences.

The NFTs will be distributed via Aventus, a blockchain built on Polkadot, that helps established enterprises deliver Web3 use cases from their modular and composable products. This partnership will enable artists and labels to create and sell unique digital assets and help them connect with their fans directly.

Ed Hill, SVP of Beatport’s Media Group, said that

“The electronic music community has always been at the forefront of cultural shifts and their early embrace of Web3 and all the promise it offers is no different. To usher in a new era for the electronic music space, we felt it was important to join forces with a trusted, long-time leader in the blockchain space. Polkadot’s open and interoperable ecosystem enables us to seamlessly tap into Web3 and celebrate electronic music by connecting fans with their favorite artists in unique and powerful new ways.”

Meanwhile, Björn Wagner, CEO of Parity Technologies, a leading contributor to the Polkadot network, said that this initiative with Beatport and Aventus is a perfect example of the potential for Web3 to elevate the craft of artists.

Beatport has been one of the leading names in the electronic music industry for over two decades. The new platform aims to further push the boundaries of the current music industry and help artists in making the most out of their crafts. To register your interest in Beatport.io, visit the website today.

