Bedroom Producers Blog releases free Dirty LA vintage compressor

By Chris Vuoncino 92

Bedroom Producers Blog has released a new vintage limiting amplifier plugin for producers of all levels to download for free. The newly released compressor is accessible on the company’s website and is available in both VST3 and AU formats to iOS and Windows users.

With the release of the new plugin, Bedroom Producers Blog is offering producers the opportunity to acquire a solid, vintage style compressor in the new Dirty LA plugin. Despite the free price tag (with the option to donate to the organization when downloading), the compressor is a powerful tool that is ideal for working on anything from vocals to percussion- even on a mastering chain. While the new plugin is not modeled after any specific piece of hardware, it was created with the goal of emulating several compressors and utilizing algorithms that will provide the most accurate and smooth processing. As for the actual functions of the compressor, it is set to offer a “relatively fast attack time and moderate compression ratio,” although it also offers a limiter mode which provides a, “faster attack times and a higher compression ratio.” The Peak Reduction knob allows for control of the amount of compression applied to the signal while creators can utilize the Output knob to match gain to the dry signal.

With the unique algorithm contained within its DIRT algorithm, it “deliver smooth saturation that boosts and warms up the signal while gently taming the transients.” The DIRTY mode will add warmth to the transients and mix but when a smoother, more transparent result is needed, the saturation feature can be turned off. The Dirty LA also works as a parallel compressor, which means that using the Mix knob will allow producers to adjust the dry signal verses amount of compressed signal, allowing for the creation of a New York style compression on drums. Check out Bedroom Producers Blog introduction video below and download the free plugin now.

Image credit: Bedroom Producers Blog