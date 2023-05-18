The new Behringer TJ-4000 synthesizer will soon be available

By Feron 161

The Behringer TJ-4000 Micro synthesizer was introduced to the world about a year ago and the production process has since begun. It is a hybrid modeling synth that combines the spirit of analog and the power of digital synthesis. With its compact design, the TJ-4000 is easy to transport and manipulate.

The TJ-4000 has a wide range of features, including a 32-bit floating point processor, two oscillator voices, two multi-mode filters, four envelopes, three LFOs, three digital effects, and more. Its user-friendly interface makes it easy to tweak the parameters and customize the sounds. It also has a built-in sequencer and arpeggiator, which allow you to create complex sequences and patterns.

The TJ-4000 also features polyphony, which allows you to layer different sounds and create unique sonic textures. It has a built-in vocoder and a variety of modulation sources, allowing you to create unique sounds and textures. It also has a USB port, allowing you to connect it to a computer and use it as a MIDI controller.

There are multiple demo videos of the TJ-4000 available online, which are definitely worth checking out. With its wide range of features and versatile sound design capabilities, the Behringer TJ-4000 Micro synthesizer is a great choice for anyone looking for a powerful yet affordable synthesizer.

The Behringer TJ-4000 will be available for a price of $69.

Have a closer look down below:

Image Credits: Behringer