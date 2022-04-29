Best Choir Sample Packs in 2022

Nowadays it’s hard to find good sounds for your productions and especially today, due to the vast amount of Choir Sample Packs and Sounds online. But it’s key to get the best sounds to make your production stick out. To help you to spend less time searching for good samples we gathered 10 high-quality Choir Sample Packs which are all Copyright and Royalty Free. Choir Samples can be used in every genre and are especially helpful to let your music sound more natural and humanized. In Trap, House, Cinematic, and Electronic music Choir Sounds have become the backbone of some big hits.

Top 10 Choir Sample Packs in 2022:

1. The Vamp by Sound Doctrine

This sample pack is a homage to the sound of the Gospel. Co-Developed by Grammy Award Winning producer Dana Sorey and influenced by the southern American Gospel music, Sound Doctrine delivers an amazing and versatile Pack. With 276 Loops and One-Shots, the Sample Pack gives you more than enough sounds to experiment.

2. Cinematic Sounds – Valhalla Choirs by Black Octopus

Black Octopus is well known for its professional and inspiring Sample Packs. Valhalla Choirs is inspired by Hans Zimmer, James Horner, and Danny Elfman and is filled with movie choirs like Gladiator, Avatar, and many more. Stacked with 260 sounds and 3 full song starters this pack isn’t just for cinematic music but also for electronic and dance music.

3. Cinematic Ambient by Smokey Loops



This Cinematic Ambient sample pack by Smokey loops is loaded with Choirs, Pads, Pianos, Strings, Synths, Organs, Guitars, Fx, and many more. There are choir sounds, fx, guitar samples etc. and give you direct inspiration and a pro sound for your productions.

4. Sarah De Warren Chill Vocals Sample Pack

Singer and songwriter Sarah de Warren is a recognizable voice and name in the electronic music spectrum. The sample pack features 129 Vocal Phrases, Spoken Word, Adlibs, Vocal Atmospheres, and a quality selection of 83 Bonus Beat Loops, Music Loops, and Pad Loops. It’s the perfect sample pack for producers who are looking for ambient vocals, choir sounds, pad loops, and more.

5. Vocal Atmospheres by Cory Friesenhan



The sounds in this pack are specially made for this genre and will push your productions inevitably to a new level. All 275 files are professionally worked out and deliver you a more lush sound. Included within are 24 Bass Tones, 5 Full Harmony song kits, 61 Long Evolving Atmospheres, 49 Single-tone notes, 35 Short Snippet vocal cuts & more.

More Choir sample packs:

6. Shymer – Ethereal Vocal Collection

7. Dawdio – Aerial Vocal Atmospheres

8. Cristina Soto – Vocal Atmospheres

9. Vocal Atmospheres by Holly Drummond

10. Surreal – Vocal Atmospheres by Lanikea Sounds

