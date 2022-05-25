Best Chorus VST Plugins for Music Producers in 2022

Layering individual sounds with approximability at the same time and very similar pitches result in a chorus effect. The rich and shimmering quality occurs because of beating, which is easy to hear when listening to a choir or string ensemble. The chorus effect has been used in many big music productions to attract and surprise listeners. Here are the best chorus VST plugins in 2022 for music producers.

1. Eventide Tricera Chorus

This chorus vst plugin contains 11 knobs to control every detail of your sounds. Control the depth of chorus on the left, middle and right side of your stereo field, add the right amount of delay, dial in the amount of detuning, and pan this effect all over the stereo field. Use the hotswitch, ribbon, and swirl settings to jump immediately from one setting to another while playing live. Catch Eventide Tricera Chorus VST plugin down below.

2. Waves Maserati HMX

This harmonic generator made by Tony Maserati contains 5 big knobs to control the sensitivity, size, amount of effect, spread, and output volume. Use the module mode to widen your piano’s or vocals and use the bounce mode to create energy and movement by adding a small amount of reverb and delay. Definitely one of the top chorus vst plugins in 2021.

3. MeldaProductions MChorusMB

This chorus VST plugin provides over 10 voices to give you an extreme set of possibilities. Use the main parameters like dry/wet, rate, range, and delay to add a fast chorus effect or dive deeper by using the advanced parameters like min, max, tremolo, voice tremolo, and tremolo phase.

4. W.A. Production Orchid

Orchid chorus vst plugin gives you the right tools such as speed, depth, feedback, spread, shimmer, space, delay, filter, and visual feedback to add a unique spread to every sound.

5. Kilohearts Ensemble Snapin

This chorus vst plugin contains an ensemble effect that creates the illusion of many voices (up to 12) playing in unison. The detune, spread, and mix knobs control how much of the chorus effect will be applied. It’s a small but powerful tool.

