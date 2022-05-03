The best cinematic drums sample packs in 2022

For some time now, there has been a growing inspiration of cinematic sounds in the world of EDM. You can mainly see – or actually hear – it during concerts and at music festivals, where DJs are very eager to use this cinematic tension building in their intros. As far as music production is concerned, one can often hear the use of cinematic samples in bass tracks, mainly dubstep ones. If you have a strong connection with music, you probably like to pay attention to productions on TV or gaming. Today we have created a list of five best cinematic drum packs that should be in the sample baggage of anyone who would like to enrich their productions in film, TV, gaming, and of course electronic dance music.

List of five of the best cinematic sample packs:

1. Loopmasters Drums of Sparta – €33.69

2. Fernando Legreca Cinematic Vibrations – £19.90[Read Below to get 40% off]

3. Ghosthack Sound Quantum Force – €42.99 – €69.96 [Read Below to get 25% off]

4. Dramatic Cinema 2 – €50.57

5. Freakyloops Cinematic Drums – $26.26



Premium cinematic sample packs:

1. Loopmasters Drums of Sparta – €33.69

Drums Of Sparta originates from a deliberately sharpened munitions stockpile of world percussion, offering makers an exceptionally flexible and versatile assortment which establishes the fundamental frameworks of genuinely environmental drum tracks. Highlighting more than 400 expertly recorded examples of Taiko Drums, Daiko, Hira Daiko, Doumbek, Dundun, Mondo Toms, Chang, Hang, and Frame Drums nearby numerous different components of symphonic percussion – Drums of Sparta shows no mercy!

Listen to pack in action:

2. Fernando Legreca Cinematic Vibrations – £19.90

In this pack you will locate a total plan for true to life creations, from encompassing lo-fi arrangements to intricate arpeggios, appropriate for building up your own soundtrack prepared to use in motion pictures, film scores, arrangement, videogames and as a buddy of narratives and other video recordings that require accidental music. In detail, you’re getting 100+ drum sounds & EFX files. You can get the pack for 40% off if you use the coupon code “weraveyou” on checkout.

3. Ghosthack Sound Quantum Force – €42.99 – €69.96

This pack is an unbelievable collection of cinematic & orchestral drums and percussions. Expect cinematic enlivened development packs, epic drum group circles, underscore percussive circles, many instrumental drum percussion one-shots, immense current prepared layered hits, trailer whoosh impacts, sub blasts and significantly more. Quantum Force – unique collection of sounds inspired by modern films and trailers. Also, you can grab the sample pack for 25% off if you use the coupon code “WERAVEYOU” on checkout.

Listen to two demo tracks here.

4. Dramatic Cinema 2 – €50.57

Dramatic Cinema 2 accompanies a stunning 4.54 GB of sound, with circles, hits, and delicate sampler patches all included, simply tingling to be utilized in your next creation. The loops are totally intended to work completely together from the word go, so hope to weave thick and excellent soundscapes from the included violins, electric guitars, surfaces, pianos, ancestral toms and significantly more, all with labeled BPM information making it considerably simpler to drop these circles into your next piece for moment climate and vibes.

5. Freakyloops Cinematic Drums – $26.26

This one brings you 454MB of realistic enhanced drum sounds – incorporates overwhelming to dull and inadequate drum circles, stammered and mutilated to glitchy drums, true to life hits to extreme blasts, percussions to different drum components everything is prepared to make your thumps. Each and every sound in this pack is 100% usable and blend prepared. Cinematic Drums is perfect for totally any genre here – from ambient to dubstep and drum & bass.

A small gift – three of the best free cinematic sample packs:

1. Epic Cinematic Drums by RAGGED

2. Cinematic Samples by Adam Pietruszko

3. Cerberus – Cinematic & Epic Drums

