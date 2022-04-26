Top 7 sample packs every dubstep/riddim producer should have in 2022

Every dubstep music producer has dreamt of having an international career like such names as Skrillex, Excision, or Borgore. Riddim sound representatives like MONXX or Subtronics are living their best life right now headlining biggest festivals and playing shows after shows around the world. If you want to be part of the bass music scene, your sound design needs to be rare & fresh and tracks good, catchy, and – which will greatly accelerate your recognition – supported by bigger and bigger artists. For this purpose, we have prepared a list of top 7 dubstep sample packs including riddim sample packs as well, which will certainly help you doing better tracks, louder drops, freaky build-ups, and who knows – maybe they will contribute to the development of another alias that will conquer the dubstep scene by storm!

Top 7 Dubstep & Riddim Sample Packs in 2022

1. Dubstep Evolution by Zenhiser – $45.28

2. Ultimate Riddim & Dubstep Bundle – €27.95



3. Dubstep Explosion for Serum – €29.99 [Read Below to get 25% off]

4. Immortal – Riddim Dubstep – $39.95

5. Dubstep Sound Arsenal Sample Pack by Ghosthack – €24.99 [Read below to get 25% off]

6. Monsta Riddim Sample Pack by Loopmasters – $13.10 – $32.84

7. Riddim Dubstep Weapons Sample Pack by Production Master – $44.95

Read the description and our review of these dubstep / riddim sample packs down below & also there’s a free gift for you in case you make it to the end of the article!

Premium Dubstep & Riddim sample packs:

1. Dubstep Evolution by Zenhiser – $45.28

Dubstep evolution sample pack contains over 4 GB of high-quality royalty-free dubstep samples. It brings you a rare collection of instantly usable loops and samples that will blend perfectly with your dubstep beats. Everything you need to produce complete tracks from the ground up or embellish your existing productions is in this pack. Clocking in 429 samples including drums, MIDI, synths, bass, fx sounds, it is probably one of our top picks for go-to dubstep sample packs.

Check out the pack in action here:

Download

2. Ultimate Riddim & Dubstep Bundle – €27.95

The Riddim and Dubstep bundle is a collection of 3 sample packs: Dubstep Sound Arsenal, Riddim Essentials Volume 2, Riddim Essentials 2020. Included within are 1.12 GB of samples ranging from heavy bass loops and one-shots to foley percussions, full stem-separated drum loops, and many more. All the samples and loops are labeled by key and BPM to speed up your workflow. Check out the bundle via the button down below.

Download

3. Dubstep Explosion for Serum – €29.99

Sound design forms the core of both dubstep and riddim. It’s essential that while producing this genre, your sounds are fresh and distinctive. Ghosthack’s dubstep explosion for Serum is a collection of high quality presets and wavetables. Every preset supports Serum’s four macro controls for automating and customizing your sound. Full of growls, Reese basses, neuro basses, leads, plucks & FX, etc. this pack definitely makes up to our list of best sample packs for dubstep & riddim. The pack contains 70 Serum Presets + 70 Wavetables. Also, you can grab the sample pack for 25% off with the code “WERAVEYOU”. Checkout the sample pack in action down below.

Download

4. Immortal – Riddim Dubstep – $39.95



Production Master is well known for its high-quality sample packs. Immortal – Riddim Dubstep is an immaculate sample pack if you are looking for a mixed bag of presets, drum loops, synth one-shots, leads, arps, etc.

Sample Pack contents:

44 Bass Glitches

84 Bass Loops

48 Bass One Shots

130 Drum & Percussion Loops

168 Drum & Percussion One Shots

114 FX

75 Synth Loops

18 Synth One Shots

12 Vocal Loops

4 Vocal One Shots

26 Xfer Serum Tables

103 Xfer Serum Presets

Download

5. Dubstep Sound Arsenal by Ghosthack – €24.99 [Read below to get 25% off]

This one features a full toolkit of heavy bass loops and one-shots, snappy claps, hard-hitting snares, perfectly equalized bassdrums, astonishing sound fx, top-notch drum fills, foley percussions, full stem-separated drum loops, sizzling hi-hats and memorable leads.

Expect a total of 341 perfectly named, labeled, and organized dubstep samples in the pack ready to be dropped in your next project. Also, you can get flat 25% off if you use the coupon code “WERAVEYOU” on checkout.

Check out the demo track made only with sounds from Dubstep Sound Arsenal down below.

Download

6. Monsta Riddim by Loopmasters – $13.10 – $32.84

This pack brings you the most cutting edge & powerful sounds for Dubstep and Riddim.

50 fresh presets covering all the main categories and great collection of bonus loops, including full drums, kick & snares, top loops, melodic loops, one shots, MIDI files.

If you own Serum and you’ve ever wanted your tracks to sound like artists such as Skrillex, Zomboy, Excision, Dubloadz, p0gman, Trollphace, Virtual Riot, Barely Alive, Kill The Noise, Getter, Pegboard Nerds and more, then this is one of the Riddim / Dubstep Sample Packs fabricated for you!

See this pack in action here.

Download

7. Riddim Dubstep Weapons by Production Master – $39.42

Absolute MUST HAVE for every upcoming dubstep/riddim producer – 100 meticulously crafted bass hits, 70 best Serum presets, 80 drum shots and many many more.

This product is available in tiers so you can get exactly the components you need; Full Bundle, Serum Presets only, Wav samples only, or Ableton Template only.

Enter the battlefield armed with Riddim Dubstep Weapons!

Listen to DEMO track down below.

Download

Here is your BONUS – Our top 3 Dubstep & Riddim Free Sample Packs:

1. Free Melodic Dubstep Sounds



Free Download

2. “Mothership” Dubstep Sample Pack by Cymatics

Free Download

3. FREE TRAP AND DUBSTEP SAMPLES NO. 7



Free Download

We wish you good luck in developing your skills and hope that our list of riddim & dubstep sample packs helps you in the process! Remember, you can always send to us your demo or track for promo at ​https://weraveyou.com/promotion ​.

