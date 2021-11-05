Best Early Black Friday Deals on AU/VST Plugins for Music Production 2021

Black Friday 2021 will be held on November 26. The whole music industry is getting ready for the best sales, as the date draws near. Early sales are already up and running and we don’t want you to miss out on the best ones. Down below you’ll find a list of the best early Black Friday deals, discounts & offers on AU/VST plugins in 2021.

1. Output Black Friday Sale

This sale includes the entire range of Outputs catalog including expansions, instruments, and plugins. Save up to 37% on vocals, pads, basslines, strings, and much more. The plugins and instruments included are Exhale, Movement, Portal, Signal, Analog Strings, Analog Brass & Winds, Rev, Substance, and Thermal. This sale is running until December 6, 2021.

2. iZotope Black Friday Sale

iZotope, one of the most renowned mixing and mastering plugins brands also have started with their Black Friday sale. Until December 31, 2021, you’ll be able to save up to 95% on their finest plugins, bundles, upgrades, and suites. The top-rated and award-winning plugins are available for a price you can’t refuse. Be ready to get your hands on the industry’s most acclaimed tools for mixing & mastering.

3. Sonnox Black Friday Sale

All of the plugins developed by Sonnox, both HD and Native, are compiled in this huge Black Friday Sale. The Oxford Inflator, Oxford Limiter, Sonnox Mastering Collection, Oxford Dynamics, Restore Bundle are included. Get hold of an entire arsenal suitable for mixing & mastering and save up to 75% until December 6, 2021.

4. Devious Machines Black Friday Sale

Save up to 30% on Devious Machines’ best plugins such as Pitch Monster, Texture, Infiltrator, and Duck. Get creative with multi-effects, sidechains, and extreme pitch shifting options. Gain access to a vast amount of sound design options while using these plugins. This sale is running until December 5, 2021.

5. Melda Black Friday Sale

Melda can’t be left behind, as they also put their entire catalog into a huge sale. Their best amps, equalizers, compressors, delays, filters, limiters, and saturators can be yours for half of the original price. Even Melda’s finest complete and creative bundles are 50% off. A total of 88 products are being offered to you. This sale is running until November 28, 2021.

