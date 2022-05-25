Best 5 EQ VST plugins in 2022

By Hemant Khatri 4.27k

Equalizer (EQ) next to the compressor is the basic tool used at every stage of music production. As an audio engineer or producer, you just can’t live without good EQ plugins which are one of the most basic and important tools. You should have several types of eq plugins because each one introduces a different character of the sound and not each one will work in the task we set. From a creative point of view, equalization plays a dominant role in shaping the overall character of the sound – both on its own and in interaction with other processors. All DAWs – like FL Studio, Ableton, or Logic Pro – have their own EQs but in most cases, they are not enough. If you are currently considering buying a new or would like to learn more about equalizers, below you will find a list with five of the best EQ VST plugins for producers.

Read the description and our review of these Best 5 EQ VST plugins in 2022 down below & also there are some free alternatives for you in case you make it to the end of the article!

List of the best EQ VST plugins:

1. FabFilter ProQ 3 – $179.00

2. API550 by Waves – $49.99

3. iZotope Ozone 9 – $249.00 – $499.00

4. Puigtec EQP – 1A – $29.99

5. SurferEQ2 by SoundRadix – $149.00 – $199.00

| Best VST Plugins of 2022 – Read Here

Premium EQ VST plugins:

1. FabFilter ProQ 3 – $179.00

FabFilter Pro-Q 3 is designed to help you achieve your sound in the quickest way possible, offering top-quality linear phase operation in addition to the zero latency and unique Natural Phase modes, smooth dynamic EQ, full surround support and a lot more features. Pro-Q3 is a perfect update to a universally embraced EQ processor.

Buy Here

Tutorial video:

2. API550 by Waves – $49.99

The API 550A EQ provides reciprocal and repeatable equalization at 15 points in 5 steps of boost, divided into three overlapping ranges. The 550B with 7 switchable filter frequencies spanning up to 5 octaves per band, “Proportional Q” automatically widens the filter bandwidth at minimal settings and narrows it at higher settings. The beauty of the entire API 500 Series is its long-term flexibility and lasting value – with its vast range of tonal possibilities, the API 550A and 550B are a pair of versatile EQs with that one-of-a-kind API sound.

Buy Here

See the EQ Plugin in action here:

3. iZotope Ozone 9 – $249.00 – $499.00

Ozone 9 helps make mastering easier with AI-powered assistive audio tools that give you an instant starting point. Never before seen processing for low end, real-time instrument separation, and lightning-fast workflows powered by machine learning – it’s all here in Ozone 9. Additionally, Ozone 9 has features like Master Balance, Track Referencing, Maximizer, Spectral Shaper, and 50+ more in Standard version. Thanks to CODEC Preview you can hear how your mix sounds as an MP3 or AAC at different resolutions.

Buy Here

4. PuigTec EQP – 1A

The Pultec EQP-1A is a replication of the original hand-crafted analog EQ owned by iconic producer/engineer Jack Joseph Puig (U2, Rolling Stones, Lady Gaga). The distinctive tonal characteristics of the MEQ-5 have made the original Pultec hardware a mainstay at high-end studios for decades. The midrange PuigTec MEQ-5 and the broadband PuigTec EQP-1A together comprise a full-range vintage EQ chain. Modeled on rare vintage Pultec EQs, this EQ plugin definitely is one of the top picks for all the producers and audio engineers out there.

Buy Here

5. SurferEQ2 by SoundRadix – $149.00 – $199.00

SurferEQ2 is a ground-breaking pitch-tracking equalizer plug-in that tracks a monophonic instrument or vocal which tracks the pitch of a monophonic instrument or a vocal source and can adapt its bands’ frequencies relative to the music in real-time, maintaining the natural harmonic balance of the sound source and making it possible to shape the source’s timbre relative to the notes being played. In addition to the high-pass, low-pass, shelf and bell-shaped filters, SoundRadix developed a unique, four-mode harmonic filter which enables to control of the entire harmonic series of an instrument using just a single band of EQ.

Buy Here

Surfer EQ 2’s introduction:

The 3 best free EQ VST plugins:

1. SoneEQ

SonEQ is a free EQ plugin that takes parts from some vintage gear and combines them in one.

Free Download

2. TDR Nova

NOVA is a parallel dynamic equalizer. Appearing in the familiar layout of a parametric equalizer, each band also includes a full featured dynamics section allowing the processor to cover an impressively wide range of applications.

Free Download

3. Luftikus by IKJB

Luftikus is a digital adaptation of an analog EQ with fixed half-octave bands and an additional high-frequency boost. As an improvement to the hardware, it allows deeper cuts and supports a keep-gain mode where overall gain changes are avoided.

Free Download

Image Credits: Surfer EQ