Best free reverb VST plugins in 2023

By Hemant Khatri 2.45k

There are so many great plugins available on the market and not all of them come with a hefty price tag. As you’d probably have seen in different track breakdown videos & tutorials, many professionals are using free plugins. Collecting all the great free alternatives to premium reverb VST plugins, we have prepared a list of the best free reverb VST plugins in 2023.

Top 10 best free reverb VST plugins

1. Verberate Basic 2 by Acon Digital

This version is based on the Verberate 2 including 4 presets of the original plugin: plate, room, hall, and lush hall. True stereo processing is incorporated, as well as realistic early reflections blending into the mix. Dial in the right amount of reverb by using the large knob and control your output level by controlling the meter.

Buy Here

2. TAL-Reverb-2 by TAL

Start combining the retro sound of the Tal-Reverb-l plugin with some new features. Decide at which frequencies you want to apply reverb by using the high, mid, and low knobs. Choose the room size, pre-delay, stereo width, and dry/wet separately.

Buy Here

3. Ambience by Smartelectronix

Smartelectronix splits the reverb effect into several categories in order to only add what’s necessary. Control gating, decay, shape, EQ, damping, and the DRY/WET of the plugin. Not only is it possible to adjust the size, pre-delay, and width of the reverb but also the attack & release of the gate effect, and the frequency spectrum.

Buy Here

4. Lisc-Verb by Saltline

Lisc-Verb can be used in a subtle, mild, and extreme way for adding a reverb/delay effect to your sounds. You’ll find a state variable filter, Dry Signal to Effect, reverb/delay mix, delay, Reverb/Delay State Variable Filter, output, and a gain within the plugin. You can get some great outcomes by automating and playing around with cutoff, size, reverb width, and delay rate.

Buy Here

5. DRX8R by 7air Media – Plugin Boutique

The DRX8R is a reverb and compressor tool that can be used for any sound source, but primarily for drums. An analog VU meter is incorporated as well as an expander. Control the room, width, damp, and mix of the reverb and the ahead, attack, release, cutoff, ratio, threshold, and softclip of the compressor. It has a clear interface in which you can both compress and add reverb at the same time!

Buy Here

6. Wollo Spacer by Erik Wollo – Plugin Boutique

This red-colored plugin holds on to 2 parallel processed reverbs, 2 flangers, a delay, an on/off function, a direct level gain, and a preset manager. Add 3 different effects separately to the sound source or let them affect each other for an interesting outcome.

Buy Here

7. Valhalla Super Massive by Valhalla

Valhalla’s Super Massive is a free delay/reverb plugin including 16 different modes. Each mode holds on to different attack, decay, and echo settings, suitable for a broad range of sounds. Use this plugin for adding massive reverbs and immersive echoes.

Buy Here

8. Oril River by Denis Tihanov

This stereo reverb holds on to a total of 12 early reflection variations, 5 reverb tail variations, a 3-band EQ, and 2 graphical interfaces. Whether you’re searching for a small hall reverb or a huge great hall, Oril River contains the desired reverb effect.

Buy Here

9. Teufelsberg by Balance Mastering

The Teufelsberg reverb tool captured their reverbs at the Berlin surveillance tower. Included are 6 different reverb sounds, A/B comparison, preset savings, and zero-latency convolution. Simply select the right reverb type, dial in the right amount of reverb, and control the output gain.

Buy Here

10. Convology XT by Avid Technology

This plugin includes up to 70 sampled vintage reverb files ranging from the 70s, 80s, and 90s. Control the IR settings, modulation, scale, pre-delay, and output master. Add replicas of the most iconic analog reverb tools directly to your sound source within just a few clicks.

Buy Here

Image Credits: Valhalla