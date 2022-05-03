10 Best Future Bass Sample Packs in 2022

Keeping with the theme of the melodic side of electronic dance music that we started last week with the 25 best future bass songs of all time article, we have decided to take a little bit of a producer’s direction and prepare a sample pack compilation. Compilation of some of the best royalty-free future bass sample packs in 2022 with which you will be able to start creating amazing tracks similar to the biggest names representing the scene like ILLENIUM, ODESZA, or Flume. The list shows a few producers-made packs but also huge bundles of sounds. There is something for everyone here, regardless of whether future bass is their main direction.

10 Best Future Bass Sample Packs in 2022:

1.Ghosthack Future Bass Essentials – €24.54

Future Bass Essentials from Ghosthack cover both, loops, one-shots, and even MIDI Files. More than 250 sounds in total, perfect not only for future bass producers, but also dubstep, downtempo, or chill trap. The pack stands out for amazing drums, heavy 808 basses, and 15well-sounding Chord Loops. Check out the sample pack demo via the button down below.

2. Full Future Bass & Pop Bundle – €67.00

Production Music Live puts in a price-as-pack bundle of three courses, templates, and samples. The courses are about creating a future bass track from start to finish (7+ hours), a pop track from start to finish (6+ hours), and a masterclass about mixing & mastering, 26 Future Bass / Pop Templates, 8 Serum & Massive Presets Packs (600+ Presets), 2 Drums Sample Packs & 2 MIDI Packs (700+ Samples, 490+ Presets & 850+ Midis). This future bass sample pack bundle has got everything you would require to create a professional-sounding track.

3. Ghosthack Next Level Future Bass Presets for Serum – €30.74

Xfer Serum is undoubtedly the most used plug-in for music production in recent years. If you use Serum and are looking for some high quality presets for your production this might probably the right sample pack for you. Next Level Presets for Serum has over 60+ presets in total. Check out the walkthrough of the presets down below.

4. Ghosthack Future Bass Construction Kits – €12.24

Future Bass Construction Kits has almost 2 GB of 100% royalty-free sounds from 100 to 165 BPM. This sound kit includes warm melodic sounds, speaker-ripping sub-basses, razor-sharp drum hits, awesome drum fills, and outstanding sound fx. With this future bass sample pack you will receive 226 files filled up with drum loops, melody loops, MIDI files, Constructiopn Kits and more.

5. Shipwrecked – Future Bass – €12.90

This pack includes a future bass Ableton project file inspired by the biggest names in the game like San Holo, Flume, & Martin Garrix. To get the full potential of the template you need only Ableton Live Standard and Xfer Serum! Listen to the song below, and get inspired.

6. Ghosthack Ultimate Producer Bundle (24 Premium Sample Packs) – €49.14 [LIMITED OFFER]

The package consists of over 10,000 sounds and works with every software. You have everything here – drums, vocals, hip hop kits, MIDI essentials, melodies, percussions, Serum’s presets, whole future bass pack, and even cinematic orchestra & ambient soundscapes. One of the most versatile sample packs out there.

Skifonix Desza 2 – €28.61 Desza 2 is focused on the melodies and the emotional side of electronic music, inspired by the sounds of ODESZA, DROELOE, and San Holo. Apart from loops and construction kits, you find five Ableton project files and 70 serum presets here.

Best Future Bass Sample Packs on Splice

8. Future Bass By Singular Sounds

Singular Sounds created this pack with their best imitations & type-sounds of Wave Racer, Cashmere Cat, or one and only Flume. You’ll find here some clean basses, wobble leads, vocal cuts, and drum one-shots. This sample pack has been quite popular among future bass producers on Splice. You can check out the sample pack via the button down below.

9. josh pan x Gill Chang – Childhood Vol. 1

Josh pan is an extremely talented producer with releases on some of the biggest labels in the electronic music space such as OWSLA. Gill Chang is also one of the most popular names within the future bass and chill music industry thanks to his immaculate edits and chill trap vibes which has amassed more than millions of streams on SoundCloud. The Childhood Vol. 1 is a collection of loops and sounds from their joint tracks over the years. Check out the sample pack on splice via the button down below.

