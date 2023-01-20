7 best Guitar Amp Plugins in 2023

Virtual Studio Technology is one of the best examples of the unbelievable advances in technology that have accompanied in the 21st century. In today’s article, we’ve gathered as many as seven (or 10 in fact) of the best Guitar amp VST plugins, which should be on the computer of every guitar sound fanatic! Buying a professional guitar in many cases involves high costs, so a digital solution is definitely worth considering.

List of the 7 best premium guitar amp plugins in 2023:

1. Native Instruments Guitar Rig – €199.00

2. IK Multimedia AmpliTube 4 – €184.49

3. Positive Grid BIAS Amp 2 – $59.00 – $179.00

4. Audifed GK Amplification 3 Pro – $79.00

5. Waves GTR3 – $49.99

6. Blue Cat Re-Guitar – $99.00

7. Studio Devil Amp Modeler Pro – $149.00

Read the description and few words about these seven amp plugins down below & also there are some free alternatives for you in case you make it to the end of the article!

Premium guitar plugins

1. Native Instruments Guitar Rig – €199.00

Guitar Rig delivers 54 meticulously modeled stompboxes and effects, from legendary foot pedals to complex studio tools, legendary guitar and bass amplifiers, modeled with award-winning Dynamic Tube Response Technology, Cabinet Modules with two different mic options, a ‘dry’ to ‘air’ slider and a harmonized speaker setup and Control Room which each preset gives you a classic cabinet, set up with eight high-end microphones – painstakingly positioned by studio legend Peter Weihe for perfect phase alignment.

Official introduction:

2. IK Multimedia AmpliTube 4 – €184.49

AmpliTube 4 is a guitar and bass tone studio for Mac/PC that fills in as an independent application and as a module for your preferred DAW. AmpliTube reproduces the whole guitar/bass sign chain from an instrument to an account gadget and does as such in an exceptionally practical and natural manner. In any case, it additionally does it in manners you never imagined conceivable. On the off chance that you’re new to utilizing PCs to get a spectacular guitar tone, at that point you’re in for a treat.

AmpliTube 4 overview:

3. Positive Grid BIAS Amp 2 – $59.00 – $179.00

BIAS AMP enables you to make new sounds by structuring your own fantasy intensifier, letting you trade out cylinders, tweak preamps, power amps, transformers, tone stacks, multi-mic ability and open/shut back bureau, all by means of a ground-breaking and instinctive photograph reasonable interface. Regardless of whether you’re an exemplary rocker, metalhead, jazz player, bluesman or artist lyricist – and whether you see how speaker hardware work or not – you’ll be dialing in executioner and restrictive tones instantly.

Bias Amp 2 demo:

4. Audifed GK Amplification 3 Pro – $79.00

AmpLion highlights ultra-exact reenactment of 9 guitar preamps, 7 force amps, 12 speakers, 8 receivers, and 30 impacts to convey an extra wide assortment of one-of-a-kind guitar sounds. AmpLion can be utilized as a module for applications and its advanced track player lets you cooperate with your preferred specialists and become familiar with their tunes.

Brief presentation of GK Amplification 3 Pro’s potential:

5. Waves GTR3 – $49.99

Waves captured the finest vintage and contemporary amps from Fender®, Marshall®, Mesa/Boogie®, Vox®, and more, using revolutionary sampling techniques that go way beyond standard modeling. GTR3 includes over 30 Amps, 30 Cabs, and 25 Stomps: endless sound possibilities.

6. Blue Cat Re-Guitar – $99.00

You can use Re-Guitar to emulate many different types of guitar tones (electric or acoustic), regardless of the solid body guitar model used for recording: just keep playing your own guitar and you’ll get all the sounds you want and more! The built-in pickup simulator allows you to emulate many different types of electric guitar pickups without modifying your favorite instrument: choose from a variety of popular guitar pickups or design your own. The body simulator allows you to dig and expand the body “in the box” to create your own hollow-body guitar tone. The plugin comes with a number of acoustic guitar simulations, and you can also create your own.

Re-Guitar in action down below:

7. Studio Devil Amp Modeler Pro – $149.00

Studio Devil Amp Modeler Pro is a guitar amp modeling and audio effects plug-in with a huge amount of features from authentic tone controls, impulse modelers, and cabinet processors to 4 studio quality modulation effects, world-class reverb, and 32 Studio Devil Cabinets. Also, its 15 Preamp Models cover every range of playing styles and are modeled using Studio Devil’s proprietary digital vacuum tube modeling technology…nothing else sounds as real as Studio Devil because it uses exclusive and patented tube modeling algorithms!

Plugin’s demo:

Some of the best free alternatives:

1. Native Instruments Guitar Rig 6 Player

Free effects processor – great for building effects chains, for warming up a signal, and yes, also for recording guitar. The included factory selection provides a British-style tube amp plus a matched cabinet, and 13 effects and sound modifiers.

2. Blue Cat’s Free Amp

Blue Cat’s Free Amp is a completely free guitar amp simulation plug-in offering three amp models inspired by legendary guitar amplifiers from the real world, the included “classic clean”, “classic drive” and “modern drive” amp models cover a wide range of guitar amp tones, from clean vintage sounds from the early days of electric guitar to modern high gain metal tones.

Image Credits: Photo by Simon Weisser on Unsplash