Best Halloween 2022 deals on VST & AU Plugins for music producers

By Hemant Khatri 1.62k

October 31, the day we celebrate Halloween. A day where we not only feast, dress up, and wander the streets, but also profit from some of the best sales going on various different products in the market. Like every year, we arrange a list with the best deals for music production. Down below you’ll find the best Halloween 2022 deals on VST/AU plugins.

1. Waves H-delay (Buy 2 Get 1 Free on Waves | Halloween Sale on VST Plugins)

Waves probably have an effect vst/au plugin for every single tool you might require during your music production process. Their easy-to-use plugins are well recognized among music producers and now is a great time to grab some of their vst plugins catering to the lucrative discount.

2. SSL Fusion Stereo Image (82% off)

The mid-side circuit from Fusion is brought to your DAW through the Stereo Image Plug-in. Stereo Image Plug-in, praised for its realistic sounding 3D boosting capabilities, enables you to precisely adjust the width, depth, and space surrounding your sounds, instruments, vocals, and overall mix.

3. Shaperbox 3 (10% off)

Your go-to tool for creating rhythmic inspiration, musical motion, and blending magic is ShaperBox.One simple, contemporary interface unites nine potent Cableguys Shaper effects. A browser that makes it simple to discover the presets you need allows you to create countless variations on any sound. Add, improve, warp, warp, glitch, and many other effects.

4. RC-20 Retro Color (25% off)

A creative effect plugin called RC-20 Retro Color expertly imitates the cosy atmosphere of old-school recording gear. It enhances the vitality and richness of any recording and fits right in with any contemporary production environment. Definitely one of the best Halloween deals on VST plugins in 2022.

5. KSHMR Chain (40% off)

A cutting-edge tool called KSHMR Chain rapidly duplicates your plugin chain from one track to a great number of others. Don’t use Copy & Paste anymore. With KSHMR Chain, you can adjust a plugin’s settings for many tracks with a single twist and hear the cumulative effect of those changes in real-time, which is useful when working with vocal stacks or ensembles of instruments.

6. H-Reverb Hybrid Reverb:

Finite Impulse Response (FIR) reverberation technology is the foundation of the ground-breaking FIR reverb H-Reverb, which offers richer, deeper reverb tails that lay elegantly in the mix while adding crisp air to your compositions. Features like Resonant filter sweeps for creating innovative reverb effects, EQ and dynamics module for compression, ducking and de-essing, ADA analog modeling and drive control make this reverb stand apart from the rest.

7. Softube October Sale (upto 60% OFF)

Plugins such as the AMP room, Model 72 synthesizer, FET compressor, transient shaper, spring reverb, and many more are available for almost half of the money. Everything you need in music production to process or create your next track is right at your fingertips. Have a look at their website to see which plugins are included.

8. Moogerfooger Effects Plugin Bundle(up to 40% off)



The Moogerfooger effects pedals were created by Bob Moog and his engineering team in the late 1990s and early 2000s. They were the direct offspring of the original Moog modular synthesisers and could process, modulate, and play with inputs from guitar, voice, and synthesiser to any type of audio source. From the famed resonant ladder lowpass filter of the MF-101 to the whirling phaser effects of the MF-103, Moogerfoogers have become renowned for their sound and modularity and have been used by studios and performances all around the world. Another not to miss Halloween deal on VST plugins.

9. iZotope VocalSynth 2 (80%off)

An immersive vocal experience, VocalSynth 2 offers a wide range of vocal options and continuously evolves to match your individual style. With five blendable wacky must-haves and studio effects in the stompbox style, you may colour and shape vocals. VocalSynth 2 includes a Vocoder, Compuvox, Polyvox, Talkbox, and Biovox: a brand-new effect based on the sonic characteristics of the human vocal tract. It is a one-stop shop for past, present, and future voice sounds.

10. Sonnox November Sale (up to 75% off)

With Claro, Oxford Inflator, Oxford Limiter, and Oxford Drum Gate, you can enhance your mixes and masters with clarity and quality while saving up to 75% off the Sonnox line. Prices begin at only £29.95/$34.

11. Renaissance Compressor (Buy 2 get 1 free)

R-Comp, the industry standard for natural-sounding, smooth compression, has produced artistic outcomes for countless top engineers and musicians. features both contemporary Electro and classic Opto modes. Any vocal or instrument recording can benefit from the special warmth and presence that the Renaissance Compressor (R-Comp) adds while yet producing transparent, undetectable results.

12. Arturia Analog Lab V (50% off)

The most recognizable synth and keyboard sounds of all time are at your fingertips with Analog Lab V, straight from Arturia’s well-regarded V Collection. By selecting from a wide range of the best current & vintage presets with simple smart-filter browsing, you may revitalize your mix with the well-known tones of authentically imitated classics. You’ll find inspiration everywhere you go, whether you’re a producer, performer, sound designer, or collector of old synths.

12. Audio Imperia Composition Tools (up to 70% off)

All the compositional essentials at your fingertips, from orchestral must-haves to gritty sound design and otherworldly ambience. Including Photosynthesis, Artifact Reanimate, Solo, Nucleus, and Klavier.

Image Credits: Moog