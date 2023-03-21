The best melodic techno sample packs in 2023

By Hemant Khatri 18.05k

Originating around 1980 in Berlin and 1988 in Detroit, Techno today is one of the most trending electronic music genres at the moment. In recent years it has evolved into many sub-genres, such as ACID, Minimal, Hardcore, Ambient, or Melodic, virtually all of which have their most recognizable representatives – Charlotte de Witte, Carl Cox, Stephan Bodzin, Tale Of Us or Maceo Plex. Today we decided to focus on one of the most popular subgenres that you can associate with labels such as Afterlife and Diynamic Music and we have prepared a list of the best melodic techno sample packs in 2023 for producers moving in these spirits.

List of the best Melodic Techno sample packs in 2023:

1. New Sounds of Techno by We Rave You Tech – $29.00 (limited time offer)

2. Jimi Jules x Production Music Live Sample Pack – €47,00 EUR

3. Dark Melodic Techno 2 – £25.99

4. Production Master Rezonance – €30.32

5. Samplesound Melodic Techno Bundle – £14.99

6. Loopmasters Euphonic Techno – €33.69

7. Production Music Live Melodic Techno Vol1 – €12.90

8. Ben Böhmer Style – Melodic Deep Sound Pack – €67.00 EUR

9. Nils Hoffmann Production Pack – Melodic Techno – €47,00 EUR

10. Tim Engelhardt Production Pack – Melodic Techno – €67,00 EUR

11. North Sea – Melodic House & Techno Serum Presets & Organic Drums – $40.00

12. Phantom Sounds Oxygen Melodic Techno – €25.00 [Read below to get 15% off]

Check out the short descriptions of all the best premium Melodic Techno sample packs down below & also there are five free brilliant packs for you in case you make it to the end of the article!

Premium Melodic Techno sample packs:

1. New Sounds of Techno by We Rave You Tech – $29.00

Dark and invigorating, techno continues to be one of the most iconic genres in dance despite having been around since the mid-80s. The New Sounds of Techno pack, with its rich and thumping bass loops, booming drum one-shots, and hypnotically captivating fills, takes the iconic and unmistakable techno feel to bold new places. Featuring 50 one-shots, 45 MIDI files, 86 loops, and 50 Diva presets, the NSOT pack is fully loaded with everything you need to make deep and captivating techno tracks.

Buy here

2. Jimi Jules x Production Music Live Sample Pack – €47,00 EUR

Jimi Jules is one of the most prolific rising names in the melodic techno scene. The sample pack is a collaboration between the massive underground label, Innervisions and Production Music Live. Jimi Jules is an exceptionally skilled producer with a very unique take on music production. In his first sample pack, he unleashes all his gems. 300+ Samples and Loops. Works with every DAW. Everything is mixed and mastered.

Buy here

3. Dark Melodic Techno 2 – £25.99

If you are looking for sounds similar to what Tale Of Us, Artbat, DJ Dixon, Ame, Innerversions make, or what you typically hear at festivals like Awakenings and on labels like Afterlife, this techno sample pack would be the right one for you. The pack contains 313 Wav audio files including drum loops, bass loops, arps, fx sounds, one-shots, impacts along with 30 MIDI files. The synths and the basses are recorded through analogue synths and fabricated to provide the feel of a classic techno tune.

Buy Here

4. Production Master Rezonance – €30.32

Rezonance – Melodic Techno is inspired by the sound of Maceo Plex, SCSI-9, John Dahlback, Vince Watson, & more and truly personify the authentic sound of the best underground Berlin’s clubs. This pack is a decent segment of the melodic loops that highlight moving channels to convey that great techno and tech house feeling. To present to you the legitimate sound of synth-like soundscapes, Production Master utilized a wide assortment of vintage synthesizers, for example, the Roland Jupiter 8 and JX-3P.

Buy Here

5. Samplesound Melodic Techno Bundle – £14.99 [Read below to get 40% off]

This sample pack is bounded by the three most successful melodic Samplesound packs: Melodic Techno Volume 1, Dark Techno Volume 1, and Mosaik Volume 1. Melodic Techno Bundle covers a spectrum of production styles and gives you full creative scope. Pack contains 50+ Bass Loops, 70+ rave-ready Kicks, Hats, and production-ready Synth, Percussion & Vox loops. Also, you can get 40% off on this sample pack if you use the coupon code “weraveyou” on checkout.

Buy Here

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

6. Loopmasters Euphonic Techno – €33.69

Euphonic Techno contains a huge portion of essential rave audio, packed in 1.2 GB pack. You’ll find here a massive balance of hits and loops like 80 Synth Loops, 99 Synth Hits, 22 Kick Loops, or 140+ Drum Hits. Loopmasters also gathered in pack 130 Midi Files and 300+ Rex2 Files. All loops flow between 122-131BPM. Euphoric Techno is a hypnotic venture into the more melodic side of techno music.

Buy Here

7. Production Music Live Melodic Techno Vol1 – €12.90 – €47.00 Melodic Techno Vol1 Sample Pack is one of the best-selling Production Music Live’s sample packs and includes over 300 Melodic Techno drum samples! Besides of loops, kicks, and claps, this bundle gives you more than 75 percussive elements, 30+ impacts/risers, 15 toms, and 13 Atmo / Fx sounds. The techno sample pack functions with every DAW. No specific software is needed. Buy Here

Production Music Live in collaboration with Ben Böhmer curated this sample pack. The sound pack includes 5 fully produced tracks as Ableton project files, 150+ samples and Loops, and 50+ MIDI files. The MIDI, samples & loops are inspired by some of Ben’s biggest hits. This a great sample pack to add to your arsenal.

Another artist series sample pack from Production Music Live. Nils Hoffmann known for his iconic melodic tracks crafted this sample pack. Included within are Samples & Loops, Diva Presets, 2 new unreleased Ableton Project Files & more.

Tim Engelhardt is a melodic techno beast whose tracks have been released on major labels like Watergate Records, Parquet Recordings, Stil vor Talent, Einmusika, or Pokerflat. Within his sample pack, you’ll find 3 Full Ableton Project Files (Templates) exclusively produced by Tim Engelhardt, Tim Engelhardt Sample Pack containing 140+ Loops and One Shots, Custom DIVA Preset Pack with 95 handcrafted patches, Midi files included (35+ Chords, Pads, Leads and Arps).

11. North Sea – Melodic House & Techno Serum Presets & Organic Drums – $40.00

Melodic House & Techno is probably one of the most popular genres in electronic music at the moment. Record labels such as Afterlife, Anjunadeep, Cercle Music have completely transformed the industry in the past few years. If you’re looking for that uplifting, melodic, and deep sound similar to the music released on the labels mentioned above, then this is probably the right sample pack for you. The pack includes 70+ Serum presets, 25 MIDIs, 42 drum oneshots, and 15 organic percussion loops.

Buy here

12. Phantom Sounds Oxygen Melodic Techno – €25.00 [Read below to get 15% off]

Phantom Sounds have been creating quite some buzz in the music production space with their sample packs. After the success of their Mirage Tech House sample pack, they have now released Oxygen Melodic Techno sample pack. The sounds are influenced from artists such as Sounds Artbat, Yotto, Innellea, Camelphat and more. Included within are over 350 MB of files divided between loops, samples, drum and fx samples, vocals and presets. The pack is currently available for €25,00 EUR as part of their introductory sale. The usual price of the pack is €37,00 EUR. Also, you can avail the pack for 15% off by using code WERAVEYOU15.

Buy here

5 best FREE Melodic Techno sample packs:

1. We Rave You Tech Vol. 2 Melodic House & Techno Sample Pack

Free Download

2. Fractal Patterns Free Techno Sample Pack

3. Samplesound Techno Volume 3

Free Download

4. Samplesound Techno Volume 4

Free Download

5. Cosmic Techno Sample Pack “Signal”

Free Download

Photo credits: Alexander Popov