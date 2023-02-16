Best music-making apps in 2023

Most of us now can’t imagine life without a mobile phone, which allows us to have express contact with friends and family, and access countless mobile applications that improve everyday life, kill boredom or allow us to work from anywhere in the world. Everyone for whom music production is the biggest passion in life would like to devote all their free time, and preferably whole life, to it. Thanks to the advancement of technology, we don’t need to have access to a computer in order to use appropriate programs which allow us to create fully-fledged productions. Now, a phone and one of the dozens of applications available in stores such as the App Store and Google Play may suffice to perform this profession. The best example of this is the producer Qrion, who created her first singles on her phone (you can find them on her Spotify). We’ve put together the Best music-making apps in 2023 list.

Best music-making apps in 2023:

1. GarageBand

2. inBeat Sound Pad to Make Songs

3. Steinberg Cubasis

4. FL Studio Mobile

5. Soundtrap

6. Reason Compact

7. Groovepad

8. BandLab

9. BeatMaker 3

10. Roland – Zenbeats

Read a brief description of each of the best music-making apps available down below and choose which one to start using today!

1. GarageBand

GarageBand is without a doubt the most popular & one of the best mobile music-making app available, exclusively for iOS users. It makes it easy to play, record, and share music, and its sound library is full of free instrument packs and loops. With Live Loops, you can make electronic music easily and enjoyably. GarageBand uses the Alchemy synthesizer – one of the world’s most advanced synthesizer tools – and lets you plug in a guitar and record up to 32 tracks at once. Learn more here.

download

2. inBeat Sound Pad to Make Songs [iOS only]

One of the most powerful and underrated apps for music making. inBeat allows you to record, play, add instruments and automix with ease. You can play drums, switch styles & even record full track within this app. All the samples included in the app are mastered and offer high quality sounds to fuel your creativity. The app also has many interesting features such as Xtreme Bass Boost which allows you to enhance the bass in your tracks. The app includes packs for all genres of electronic music. You can even record and share the beat on your social media directly via inBeat. The app operates on a freemium model allows you to unlock all the sound packs and features, get new releases every week and remove ads. Check out the app via the button down below.

know more

3. Steinberg Cubasis

With Steinberg Cubasis you can enjoy performing, recording, mixing, and sharing your music every time, anywhere you are. The app is Cubase-look-like designed with full project compatibility and built-in real-time stretching, pitch-shifting, and Audio Unit features.

It’s always been a dream of mine to be able to carry around an ultra-portable device, with the same power as my studio computer or laptop. I still don’t think such a device exists yet, but Cubasis on iPad is the closest thing I’ve found. When you’re constantly travelling, it’s not always convenient to whip out a laptop. Cubasis has been invaluable for when I just need to create a quick demo track in 15 minutes before the plane lands. I use it ALL THE TIME to sketch out ideas. – Rob Swire, Knife Party & Pendulum

Cubasis is available for iOS & Android users.

download

4. FL Studio Mobile

Since the creators of one of the most famous music creation DAWs – used by artists like Martin Garrix or Excision – are responsible for delivering this application. In FL Studio Mobile, you can create and save multi-track projects, record and edit songs, and work on their mixes. The application includes over fifteen built-in effects, exports files in WAV, MP3 or AAC, FLAC & MIDI formats, and gives users access to a massive amount of features, like a step sequencer, piano roll, touch controllers, audio recording, or MIDI control.

FL Studio Mobile is available in Google Play, App Store, and Windows Store.

download

5. Soundtrap

Soundtrap is an app created by Spotify’s team that helps you in making music, anywhere. It works on any device – phone, tablet, or computer. Most importantly, Soundtrap includes the thing hundreds of vocalists can’t imagine their lives without, AutoTune provided by Antares, plus it boasts features like Automation and Amplifier and over 4,000 top quality beats and presets. When you have a track live on Spotify, you can promote your music by placement on popular Spotify playlists through connecting with playlist curators.

For now, Soundtrap is available only on iOS, but coming soon on Android.

download

6. Reason Compact

Reason Compact 2.0 is a transformed pocket synthesizer into a powerful portable music studio. It is an application friendly to both experienced producers and beginners, and of course, fully integrated with Reason’s computer software. In the application, you can draw inspiration from ready-made beats and sounds by world-class music producers. The app has a Monotone Bass Synthesizer, a feature made for deep basslines, a Rytmik Drum Machine with 18 free inspiring drum kits, and a lot of awesome functions.

Reason Compact is available for iOS users.

download

7. Groovepad

Groovepad is one of the easiest to use mobile applications for music production, but also one of the least complex. It has basic effects like Reverb, Delay, and Flanger, and an interestingly stocked soundtrack library. Premium users are offered ad removal, new releases every week, and access to all sound packs and features.

Groovepad is available for iOS users.

download

8. BandLab

BandLab is a 100% free music-making app that you can integrate into your computer. DAW includes nearly 200 built-in instruments, a live audio import and recording function, AutoPitch, and dozens of FXs & presets. If that wasn't enough, the app allows you to collaborate remotely with other members and gives you access to the full history of your activities. BandLab won in 2016 a Microsoft's Start-up Partner of the Year Award.

BandLab is available for iOS and Android users.

download

9. BeatMaker 3

INTUA’s app consists of 128 banks of 128 full-fledged instruments with multiple dimensions pads. Thanks to its smart binding system you have control over all MIDI gear, and also, you can integrate your synth and effects apps with full AUv3 and IAA support. Watch the introduction attached below to get more information about BeatMaker 3 or visit the app’s website.

BeatMaker 3 is available for iOS users only and costs $26.99.

BUY HERE

10. Roland – Zenbeats

The last one in our Best music-making apps in 2022 list is the Roland Zenbeats. It is a music-making app that keeps you in an artistic mood, built around a collection of new and classic Roland sounds which takes Roland’s history of innovation into a new and accessible form. Zenbeats is packed with sounds, loops, and creative tools to expand your musical palette – you can buy hip-hop and electronic packs in the app. With Zenbeats you have all your productions at your fingertips through cloud-based integration such as Google Drive ™ and OneDrive.

Zenbeats is available for iOS, Android, Mac, and Windows users.

download

Photo credits: BandLab