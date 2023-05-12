Best Plugin Sales for Music Producers: May 2023

AAS, the Montreal-based digital instrument brand, is known for its popular synths and FX plugins, and now their renowned plugin, Multiphonics, has been upgraded to a new version, Multiphonics CV-2. The plugin has been enhanced with new stereo capabilities, audio input processing features, a new browser for efficient navigation, and a scalable UI for improved workflow. It includes 15 new modules and 150 new synth and effect patches, designed by 15 patch designers, and can be used as an effect processor in your preferred DAW. The modules cover a wide range of categories for both synths and effects, ensuring diversity and effectiveness. Currently available for $99 as compared to the usual price of $149 for a limited time.