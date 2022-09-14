Best presets for Sylenth1 in 2022

By Feron 10

Up until this day, Sylenth1 is still one of the most remarkable plugins ever made. Its powerful interface and clear layout have been one of the main standout features, both at an entry-level and at a professional level. The plugin holds on to many high-quality sounds that have been used in thousands of modern hits, but there are still many preset sounds that are being made every year. We’ve made a list, down below, of the best presets for Sylenth1 in 2022.

Best presets for Sylenth1 in 2022

1. SYLENTH1 Presets Vol. 1: Melodic Ultra

This bank holds on to 85+ Sylenth1 Presets. As the name suggests, the presets are more accustomed to work in melodic genres. These Sylenth1 presets were crafted by experts while working on dance music tracks. These presets were created on 3.02v of Sylenth1. Definitely one of the best Sylenth1 preset packs in 2022.

Buy Here

2. Dirty House Ultra Pack by Singomakers

This ultra pack contains high-quality wav files, tutorials, patches, templates, and vocals specially curated for Dirty House. This 2.24 GB-sized preset pack includes presets, one-shots, and loops that you can use directly within your productions. Besides Dirty House, you can use it for Classic House, Future House, Techno, and Deep House inspired by artists such as Hardwell, Flosstradamus, W&W, and Maddix.

Buy Here

3. Sylenth1 EDM Essentials by W.A. Production

Music artist, Redhead Roman, collected a range of his best EDM sound presets, all compiled into 1 bank. EDM Essentials holds on to 120 high-quality Sylenth1 EDM presets. If you want to create that massive impact full of aggressive leads and big chords, then this preset pack will be a great addition. Expect acid basses, mysterious pads, immersive leads and much more.

Buy Here

4. Techno Presets by UNDRGRND

UNDRGRND collected a total of high-quality 55 Sylenth1 presets that will cover every aspect of making a Techno track. Inside you’ll find a range of pads, leads, rolling basses, FX, poly synths, tones, drones, and everything in between that’s suitable for all subgenres of Techno. Besides the 55 presets you’ll also get a total of 50 MIDI files, that will help you get on the right track.

Buy Here

5. PROTOCULTURE SYLENTH 1 ESSENTIALS by Black Octopus

Armada Records artist PROTOCULTURE arranged his own preset pack together with Black Octopus. Expect 64 signature sounds that he uses within his own productions. Get your hands on trance leads, dreamy pads, hard-hitting plucks, and beefy bass lines. Armin van Buuren: “Everything he touches turns to musical gold.”

Buy Here

6. Shocking Sounds 2 by Vandalism

Vandalism’s second volume of Shocking Sounds is inspired by Avicii, Afrojack, Deadmau5, and Swedish House Mafia. All of the included presets are suitable for multiple genres, and 100% royalty-free of course. Included within are 39 lead sounds, and 27 bass sounds, adding up to a total of 66 Sylenth1 presets.

Buy Here

7. Ultimate Trap Presets by Apollo Sound

This pack is inspired by Trap artists such as Marshmello, SAYMYNAME, and Yellow Claw. Inside you’ll find 808s, hard leads, synths, dark pads, unique effects, and gritty brasses. A total of 65 Sylenth1 presets are included, 100% royalty-free.

Buy Here

8. Sylenth 1 Electro Essentials by Freshly Squeezed Samples

This pack holds on to 36 basses, 2 drums, 10 FX, 1 hoover, 43 leads, 17 misc, 3 pads, and 16 wobble sounds. Make sure to get your hands on a copy if you want to take your productions to a higher level. This pack is suitable for Electro, Dubstep, and House, but it can be used for any other genre.

Buy Here

9. FREE SYLENTH PRESETS by Loopmasters

This free preset bank by Loopmasters holds on to a total of 25 presets including 9 basses, 4 arps, 2 keys, 1 string, 5 leads, 2 chords, and 2 pads. This pack can be freely used for every genre but is mainly focused on House, Techno, DnB, and Dubstep. Make sure you add this free pack to your toolset as the sounds will be inspirational and easy to use. One of the best free Sylenth1 presets out there.

Buy Here

10. Free Sylenth1 Pack by Vandalism

This free preset pack made by Vandalism covers a wide range of sounds that are suitable for Dubstep, House, Progressive House, and Electro. This 500 KB-sized pack holds on to 25 different presets, including leads, synths, plucks, FX, basses, and pads. It’s worth the shot so make sure to grab yourself a copy.

Buy Here

Next article: Best Xfer Serum Presets for Music Producers in 2022

Image Credits: Sylenth1