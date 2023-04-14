Best Sample Packs of the month: April 2023
Welcome to our monthly roundup of the best sample packs released in April 2023. With new releases from top producers and sound designers, this month’s selection offers a diverse range of sounds and genres to suit all types of music production. From cutting-edge electronic beats to organic acoustic textures, these sample packs are sure to inspire and elevate your music. So, let’s dive in and explore some of the hottest sample packs of the month!
1. New Sounds of Techno sample pack ($15 discounted from $30)
The New Sounds of Techno sample pack features over 150 samples of one-shots, loops, and FX, along with 50 rich and inspiring Diva presets. This pack is perfect for producers looking to add a dark and invigorating edge to their techno tracks and is suitable for all levels of experience. With its wide range of samples and presets, this pack offers plenty of versatility and inspiration for creating compelling techno productions. Whether you’re just starting out or a seasoned pro, this techno sample pack is a must-have addition to your toolkit.
2. Ghosthack
Featured Products:
– Uprising – Uplifting Cinematic Music & SFX
– Ultimate Vocal Library 3 [Trending!]
3. Production Music Live(PML)
Featured Products:
– Organica Vol. 3 – Full Production Suite
– Axon Terminal – Melodic Techno Ableton Template by Solanca
– Cercle Sounds Vol 3 – Diva Preset Pack for Techno and Melodic House
4. ADSR Spring Sale
Featured Products:
– Fluid – Ambient Techno Loops
5. Splice
– Digital Sentimentality, an elxnce moment
– Ataraxia – Deeper Progressive
– Basement Freaks Presents: Ultimate Percussion XL
6. Samplesound
Featured deals:
– Indie Pop Drums Vol. 2 – Modern West Coast Pop Indie Alternative
– Tech Underground Vol 2 – Tech House & Techno Samples Pack
– Lo-Fi Trip – Lo-fi Hip Hop Samples Pack (Loop)
– Beats24-7 – Sample Corner – Hip Hop – Trap – Soul Samples Pack
7. Loopmasters
Featured deals:
That’s all for our best sample packs for music producers in April 2023.