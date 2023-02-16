7 Best Strings Plugins in 2023

By Hemant Khatri 22k

When it comes to music production, the possibilities are endless. It’s now possible to have some of the world’s best orchestras at your fingertips within your DAW. These VST strings plugins & libraries are recorded by musicians from all around the world and add epic orchestral sounds to your productions. Some of the best VST strings products are created by companies like Orchestral Tools and Spitfire. These products often cost hundreds of dollars but are easily worth the investment.

Below are seven of the best VST strings packs at a variety of different price points. All five of our top picks can be used in both the paid and free versions of Kontakt. Additionally, take a look at the end of the article for our favorite free strings plugins for EDM production.

Available for $199 at Plugin Boutique, Output Analog Strings is a strings library available at tremendous value. Output sampled a 60-piece string orchestra, a 22-piece orchestra, and vintage analog synths to create a playable instrument with over 500 presets. Analog Strings also features unconventional sounds like a plucked piano and guitar resonance. It has a sleek, user-friendly interface with interesting parameters for FX and rhythm.

If you’re looking for a string library that’s used by true professionals, then Heavocity NOVO Modern Strings is a solid choice. Recorded at Warner Bros. Studios, these strings can be used in anything from film scores to EDM anthems. It features 21,254 samples from sources like a 50-piece orchestra and full violin and bass ensembles. What sets NOVO apart is the innovative parameters and intense control it gives you over sounds. Available for $549 at Plugin Boutique, Heavyocity NOVO Modern Strings is an excellent investment for full-time producers.

Co-founder of UJAM – company behind this VST Strings plugin – is one and only Hans Zimmer, one of the world’s greatest film composers. And his legendary string recordings are used in STRIIIINGS. The vst string instrument plugin comes with sixty playing styles, a multimode 24dB synthesizer filter, and a brand-new creative performance and sound design engine, made by UJAM. Striiiings is a versatile instrument and can work in any genre from pop to epic. Check out the plugin in action down below.

This VST instrument is a collection of 7 violins, 2 violas & 2 basses. Zilhouette Strings primarily offers 3 different articulations: Shorts, Longs & Pizzicato. One thing we really liked about the plugin was the ability to mix instrument groups with one another. The instrument also offers you a bunch of options to help you modify the sound according to your liking. Overall we were pretty impressed with the simplicity and the warmth of the plugin. Check out the vst instrument in action down below.

Orchestral Tools has created some of the best VST strings plugins on the market. Berlin Strings is one of their most famous (and most expensive) products, but they recently released the Berlin Orchestra Inspire 1 series for just 399€. Recorded at the Teldex Scoring Stage in Berlin, Inspire 1 combines strings, brass, woodwinds, harps, pianos, percussion, and more. Individual instruments are available to purchase separately and cost around 25€ each. If you’re looking to improve your strings library, Orchestral Tools is worth a look.

Native Instruments String Ensemble is an excellent choice for producers looking to add some orchestral strings to their productions. Recorded at Studio 22 in Budapest, String Ensemble features nearly 75,000 samples from a 60-piece string section. Available for $499, it has a hands-on interface that features several adjustable parameters. Combining violins, violas, cellos, and basses, Native Instruments’ String Ensemble is one of the best VST strings products.

Possibly the highest quality VST strings pack available, Spitfire Symphnoic Strings are famous across all music genres. They sell for $799, but are widely regarded as the best virtual orchestra you can possibly find. It includes nearly 90,000 samples created by 60 of the world’s finest strings players. Spitfire Symphonic Strings features plenty of different violins, violas, cello, basses, and full ensembles. It is a must-have for professional producers that make instrumental and melodic music.

Best Free Orchestral Strings for 2023

The world-famous Spitfire has a free series known as Spitfire Labs. Their Strings pack was recorded in London by 14 prestigious strings players.

Orchestral Tools also has a free product known as Layers. It features strings, brass, woodwinds, and a full ensemble.

VSCO 2 Community Edition

An open-source library, VSCO 2 Community Edition offers free user-made plugins that utilize over 3,150 samples of woodwinds, brass, strings, and percussion.

Image Credits: Adi Goldstein on Unsplash