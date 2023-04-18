Best Studio Headphones for Music Production in 2023

By Hemant Khatri 8.23k

As music production continues to evolve, it’s important to have the right tools to create high-quality recordings. One of the most essential tools for any producer or engineer is a pair of studio headphones. In 2023, there are numerous options available on the market, making it difficult to choose the best one for your needs. However, we’ve done the research for you and compiled a list of the best studio headphones for music production in 2023. These headphones have been selected based on their sound quality, comfort, durability, and value for money. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just starting out, these headphones will help you achieve the perfect mix and take your music production to the next level.

Best Studio Headphones for Music Production

1: Sennheiser HD650

The HD650 is a dynamic headphone with an open-back design that boasts an impressive frequency response range of 12 Hz to 41 kHz. Despite its lightweight build, this headphone produces less than 0.05% of harmonic distortion, resulting in an accurate and honest sound reproduction. To enhance its sound quality and durability, the HD650 features a damping element crafted from acoustic metal mesh. While it does have a slight boost around 200 Hz and a dip at 10 kHz, overall, the HD650 produces a neutral sound. Priced at €459, the HD650 is an excellent choice for anyone looking for high-quality studio headphones, and it is one of our top picks for the best studio headphones available in 2023.

Buy Here

2: Audio Technica ATH-M50x

This over-ear headphone has been specifically designed for gaming and music production purposes. Its closed-back design helps isolate you from the outside world, allowing you to maintain your concentration while listening to a broad frequency range of 15 Hz to 28 kHz. Made of durable hard plastic, it can withstand the rough working conditions in the studio, and the earpads can be turned 180º for added convenience. The ATH-50x is one of the most popular headphones among music producers, providing excellent value for money. The M50x also allows you to easily plug, turn, and secure your 1.2m cable while working in the studio or use the 3m cable while performing. Currently, the M50x is available in black or purple at a price of €149,-.

Buy Here

| Best VST Plugins of 2023 – Click here to checkout

3: Sennheiser HD 800 S

Compared to the classic HD 800, the modern successor has made significant improvements to its design and sound reproduction. Featuring an open, circumaural design, it has been specially developed to deliver a natural and authentic listening experience. The large earpads cover and isolate your ears, enhancing the acoustics. The design is constructed from a combination of metal and plastic, making it highly durable. To achieve the high accuracy it produces, simply connect the two included 6.3mm-jack cables to your headphones. The HD 800 S is available at a price of €1,599, making it a superior choice to the Sennheiser HD 650 listed above, but at a much higher price point.

Buy Here

4: Audio Technica ATH-R70x

The R70x from Audio Technica is the second headphone to make it onto our list of the best studio headphones. It is an upgraded version of the aforementioned R50x and is a professional-grade, open-back headphone that prioritizes long-lasting comfort through its soft earpads. With a frequency range of 5 Hz to 40 kHz, you can hear even the most minute details. The ATH-R70x boasts a stylish design, is lightweight at only 220 grams, and comes with two unique Y-shaped locking cables that minimize interference. The headband is also designed with two separate bands instead of one to provide an even more customizable fit. The R70x is currently available at a price of €349.

Buy Here

| New Sounds of Techno Sample Pack – Click here to check out

5: Beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro

The DT 990 Pro is the latest addition to Beyerdynamic’s DT series. This circumaural, open-back studio headphone is specifically designed for mixing, mastering, and editing. Its over-ear design ensures that you can work with full concentration. The spring steel headband enhances the durability of the headphone, while the single-sided cable allows for easy on and off. The 990 Pro features a boost around 200 Hz and some peaks and dips in the high-end. It comes with a sturdy fixed cable, but this may be inconvenient if you want to switch to a shorter or longer cable. At €130.08 (down from €160.33), it offers great value for its price.

Buy Here

6: AKG K702

AKG has set a new standard with the development of the K702 studio headphones. Featuring a patented Varimotion two-layer diaphragm, these headphones offer enhanced frequency ranges, both high and low. The leather headband adds to the comfort factor, making it ideal for extended listening sessions. Each AKG K702 undergoes individual testing and comes with a unique serial number. The design may seem a little outdated compared to other headphones, but the attention to detail is unmistakable. The frequency response graph shows a minor boost around 200/300 Hz and prominent peaks at 2/3 kHz and 8/9 kHz. Currently priced at $365, the AKG K702 is an excellent investment for any discerning listener.

Buy Here

7: Sony WH-1000XM4

The Sony WH-1000XM4 is the only wireless headphone to make it to our list of best studio headphones. Equipped with a Sony HD noise-canceling processor and a speak-to-chat feature, these headphones deliver exceptional performance. With over 30 hours of battery life, you can work uninterrupted, anytime and anywhere. Sony has opted for a simple matte design while ensuring that the sound quality matches that of a cable connection. The wireless feature is an added convenience – no more untangling cables or searching for a lost cord. The XM4 is currently available at a price of €380,-, making it a worthwhile investment for any music enthusiast.

Buy Here

8: Shure SRH840

The SH840 studio headphone is tailor-made for engineers and music producers looking to achieve the best possible results. Featuring a closed-back circumaural design and comfortable head and ear pads, it’s ideal for long hours of work. The SH840 is easily foldable, and can be carried in the included pouch, allowing for work on the go. In addition to the 2.5m headphone cable, the package also includes ear cushions, a 4″ adapter, and a replacement cable. The design, crafted from sturdy plastic, is reminiscent of the Audio Technica ATH-M50x. Priced at $119 (down from $149), the Shure SH840 is an excellent choice for those looking for a high-quality headphone at a reasonable price.

Buy Here

9: Audeze LCD 2

The LCD 2 headphone has been stripped back to basics while maintaining the same level of quality and purpose as the LCD series. It retains the iconic warmth, powerful low-end, and rich treble that are synonymous with the brand. The package includes a travel case, XLR mini cable, and a warranty card. Experience a wide listening range of 10Hz to 50Khz. The headband and earpads are made of premium quality leather and are available with or without headphones. The stylish wooden housing sets it apart from the rest, making it a true standout. While the LCD 2 does have some dips between 2 kHz and 10 kHz, it has a flat frequency response overall. Priced at $995, it’s certainly on the higher end of the spectrum. However, if you’re looking for a top-of-the-line headphones and budget isn’t an issue, the LCD 2 is definitely the way to go.

Buy Here

10: Blue Mix-Fi

The Mix-Fi by Blue is a versatile headphone with 3 analog amp modes that allow you to monitor your performances or recordings with precision. Its frequency range spans from 15 Hz to 20 kHz and it comes with a soft case, 12-m audio cable, 3-m audio cable, 1-m USB charging cable, and an adapter. The Mix-Fi was awarded the 2018 Emmy Awards for outstanding achievement in engineering development, attesting to its exceptional quality. With its unique design, you can adjust every aspect of the headphone to suit your preferences. Made of durable plastic, the Mix-Fi turns on or off when you open or close it. Priced at $299.99, it’s an investment worth considering. If you have the chance to test out multiple headphones, give them all a listen and let the music speak for itself.

Buy Here

If you can’t make your mind up and you’d like to browse additional studio headphone options, this similar guide over at Music Vibe has multiple solid choices.

Next article: Eddy Cue calls Apple Music formats as a marketing play

Image Credits: Audeze, Headphones.com