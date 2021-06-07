Best 2021 Summer Sale Deals on VST/AU Plugins

Summer has officially arrived and so has the much-awaited annual sale on plugins, sample packs & gear. There are a large number of plugin sales going on at the moment and with the medium of this article, you will find some of the most exciting deals. If you have been looking for adding new tools to your music production arsenal now is probably a good time to do so. Down below is the list of Best Summer Sale deals on VST & AU Plugins.

1. iZotope Summer Sale

iZotope’s flagship bundles such as the Tonal Balance Bundle, Music Production Suite 4, Mix & Master Bundle, etc. are on sale. With discounts ranging from 50% to 92% this deal is definitely one to watch out for.

2. Soundtoys Spring Sale

Soundtoys has some of the most creative and high-quality effect plugins. Plugins like Decapitator, Alter-Boy, EchoBoy etc. have become industry standards All Soundtoys plugins have an ongoing sale with discounts ranging from 70-80% for individual plugins and 36-40% on bundles. Check out the lucrative Summer Sale plugin deal via the button down below.

3. Sonnox Summer Sale

Sonnox Plugins precisely focus on improving your mix and masters. Discounts in this sale start from 47% and go up to 75% on some of the plugins.

4. Celemony Melodyne Sale

This award-winning plugin is probably the most precise audio editor available on the market. Melodyne is heavily used by music producers for manual tuning of vocals and audio samples. The ongoing sale includes a 20-25% discount on the Assistant, Editor & Studio Bundles.

5. Softube Summer Sale

Softube has a wide arsenal of plugins successfully emulating some of the world’s best analogue mixing and mastering equipment. The discounts range from 20%-60%.

6. Heavyocity Summer Sale

Heavyocity has established its name over the years in the film scoring industry. With the adoption of orchestral sounds in various different genres of music, their tools have been extensively used by music producers across the globe. This summer sale has some lucrative deals on their flagship plugins such as Punish, Gravity, Mosaic, etc. Check it out via the button down below.

7. W.A. Production Satyrus Plugin

Satyrus is a distortion/saturation plugin by W.A. Production. The plugin is fairly easy to use and does its job pretty well in most use cases. If you are on a tight budget and looking for a distortion plugin, this might be the right one for you.

8. W.A. Production MIDIQ Plugin

MIDIQ is a great tool for creating chord sequences, harmonies, and bass lines. If music theory & creating exciting melodic arrangements is something you struggle at, MIDIQ will be quite a useful tool for you. The plugin is available for only $5.90 as part of this summer sale.

9. Waves Summer Sale

The Waves Summer Sale runs only for 48 hours as part of which you can grab a total of 4 plugins for the price of 2. Check out the offers in this deal down below.

10. Native Instruments Summer Of Sound Sale

As part of the Summer of Sound sale, you can avail half-price upgrades and updates on all KOMPLETE 13 bundles, instruments, and effects, plus special hardware bundles, Traktor Pro 3.

11. Plugin Alliance Summer Sale

Plugin Alliance Summer Sale currently has ongoing deals on 3 plugins namely Shadow Hills(Mastering Compressor), SPL (Transient Designer) & Vertigo (VSC-2).

