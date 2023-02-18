The 11 best Tech House sample packs in 2023

Is there a better feeling than spending sunny summer days outdoors with your closest friends and great house music? We guess everyone will agree with us that no… Okay, there’s one exception – when the songs you all listen to are produced by you and you see that everybody feels this awesome 115-130 bpm vibes. For all the producers, who find themselves in the tech-house sounds the most and want the situation presented sentence before to become a fact, we have prepared something really cool. Below we have gathered the top 11 tech house sample packs(7 premium + 3 free), thanks to which your songs can definitely sound like those from the sunny Ibiza beach clubs.

Top 11 Tech-House sample packs in 2023:

1. Ultimate Tech House Bundle – €49.95



2. Mat Zo’s Mad Zoo Drums Vol. 1 on Splice

3. Guy Gerber Late Night Sketches

4. Afro Tech House by Tech It Samples – £17.99

5. Hot Tech House by Loopmasters – €33.69

6. Defected Franky Rizardo by Defected Records – €28.07

7. House Ibiza Underground Vol. 1 – £14.99

8. Tech House Essentials by Production Music Live – €19.90

9. NONSTOP Sounds by PIRUPA – £14.99

10. Tech House Ibiza Volume 1 [FREE Sample Pack]

11. Free House Samples & Loops by Ghosthack

Read the description and our review of these best house sample packs down below & also there’s a free gift for you in case you make it to the end of the article!

Premium tech house sample packs:

1. Ultimate Tech House Bundle – €49.95

The Ultimate Tech House bundle includes 3 of the best tech house sample packs on Ghosthack namely Tech House Essentials, Tech House – Loops & Construction Kits, and Fury Tech House – Construction Kits. Tech House essentials include drum loops, music ensemble loops, Serum Presets & more. Tech House loops & Constructions and Fury Tech House construction kits include 15+ construction kits with carefully selected samples, allowing you to draft the first Tech House tracks within hours after downloading the package. Approximately 2.00 GB of samples are included within the bundle. Definitely one of the best options for Tech house music producers.

buy here

2. Mat Zo’s Mad Zoo Drums Vol. 1

Mat Zo is a prolific producer with an extremely versatile music career spanning releases in genres such as drum & bass, EDM, Trance & future house. The sample pack focuses on his distinctive rhythmic sensibilities, featuring hypnotic grooves, energetic breaks, and more. The pack has over 600 samples including kicks, snares, percussion loops, hi-hats, and much more. The quality of the drums is just immaculate and can elevate your tech house drums to a whole new level.

buy here

3. Guy Gerber Late Night Sketches

Guy Gerber is a world-renowned Israeli electronic musician and producer, known for his unique sound that blends deep, melodic techno with elements of house and pop. With a career spanning over two decades, Gerber has released numerous critically acclaimed albums, EPs and singles on leading record labels such as Bedrock, Cocoon, and his own imprint, Rumors. His sample pack includes everything from drum loops, hits, synths, instruments, textures and more. The pack has 160 samples and is now available on Splice.

4. Afro Tech House by Tech It Samples – £17.99

If you are into producing groovy Afro Tech House similar to what artists such as Black Coffee, Osunlade etc. have been making, then this sample pack is the perfect pick. Included within are 954 MB of loops & one shot samples for drums, fx, percussion, Bass, synths & vocals as well. It’s quite tough to find high quality vocal samples for Afro Tech House these days, and this sample pack does a pretty good job in this regard.

Buy here

5. Hot Tech House by Loopmasters – €33.69

This one rolls out in an unforgettable manner, bringing together all the important elements with flawless style, production value and dancefloor energy. Loopmasters provides here 1.14 GB of content to get the party moving each and every time, with tech-house drum loops, house bass samples, dancefloor vocal loops, phat synth samples, punchy kicks, snares, FX and more! Must have.

Buy Here

Hot Tech House demo:

6. Defected Franky Rizardo by Defected Records – €28.07

Franky Rizardo made this pack around 2016 but let’s be honest – this one still slaps! In detail expect to find 490MB of content with 205 24-Bit Wav Files. 139 Loops are included with 22 Bass Loops, 10 Clap Loops, 10 Fill Loops, 10 Hat Loops, 21 Kick Loops, 25 Top Loops, and 41 Music Loops. This sample pack contains everything you need and more to create original deep down and Defected house music, and to channel Franky’s forward-thinking creative vibe.

Buy Here

Check out the Demo:

7. House Ibiza Underground Vol. 1 – £14.99 [Read below to get 40% off]

Inspired by the sounds of Tech House and House heavyweights like Hot Creations, Relief, and Repopulate Mars the pack is designed to assist producers in creating individual tracks in a highly-populated scene. Containing 5 song starters and more than 170 shots & loops, Tech House Ibiza Underground Vol 1 is rammed full of high-quality samplesound samples. You can get flat 40% off if you use our coupon code “weraveyou” with your purchase.

Buy Here

Listen to pack’s demo below:

8. Tech House Essentials by Production Music Live – €19.90

This one from Production Music Live is a collection of 290+ loops and samples including Hat and Top Loops, Ambience and Noise Loops and state of the art Drum Samples which works with all DAWs. Top quality samples and groovy loops will help you start or finish your next tech house club track.

Listen to three demos made by Tech House Essentials below:

Buy Here

9. NONSTOP Sounds by PIRUPA – £14.99 [Read below to get 40% off]

NONSTOP PIRUPA is the first sample pack based on Piero Pirupa’s sound featuring 820.8 MB of bass, background loops, drum loops, EFX, full loops, one-shot clap/snare, open hi-hats, synth loops. You can get flat 40% off if you use our coupon code “weraveyou” with your purchase.

Inspired by NONSTOP label sound representing their love for House & Techno sounds.

Buy Here

Listen to preview here:

Our TOP 2 free house & tech house sample packs of 2022:

1. Tech House Ibiza Volume 1

Featuring 82,1 MB of drum loops you can create your Tech House and House style. Inside the folder you’ll found 19 samples ready to use in Apple Logic, Ableton Live, Pro Tools, Cubase and others.

Free Download

2. Free House Samples & Loops by Ghosthack

Free sound kit containing more than 50 free one-shots and loops (arp, bass and drum loops, claps, kicks, synth sounds, sound fx and bass hits) for house producers.

Free Download

