By Feron 27

Splice is an online sample library platform & a plugin marketplace that offers you as a musician/producer/engineer some high-quality samples and remarkable plugins. Splice currently a wide variety of genres ranging from house to ambient to cinematic. For the purpose of this article, we will be talking about the Best Tech House Sample Packs on Splice.

1. Juicy Tech House

This pack contains all you need for this genre. All sounds are inspired by the biggest Tech House Labels and the trending Tech House sound at the moment. In a total of 278 files, you will find vocals, drum loops & one-shots, bass loops, kicks, percussions, FX, and fills already processed in an incredible way to fit into your track. All of the samples are BPM, key, and category labeled to ease the searching for that one sound. This pack has been made by Function Loops and ready to add the groove your tracks need.

2. Toolroom Trademark Series: Mark Knight Vol. 3

Mark Knight’s third addition to his Toolroom Trademark Series gives you the most up-to-date sample library of the Toolroom Label boss. Including samples Mark uses in his tracks, you will get some really high-quality sounds in there. Mark is recognized as the second highest-selling Beatport artist of all time and willing to share his secrets with the world. The pack itself contains 405 samples including watertight loops, single hits, synth loops, vocal loops, FX, drum fills, and risers. Simply dive into this pack, drag & drop into your DAW and you will have everything you’ll need for your next track.

3. Noizu Sample Pack Vol. 2

L.A-based DJ/Producer, Noizu, came to the limelight right after his first single “Laser” on Skrillex’s label Owsla Records. Thanks to his groovy tunes he has captured the attention of the biggest DJs at the moment such as Chris Lake, Skrillex, and Malaa. Back with the second volume of his sample pack containing a total of 327 samples. You’ll find a mixed bag of digital and analog recorded samples within the pack. Analog synths like the Acces Virus TI, Prophet ’08, Moog Minimoog, and the Teenage Engineering 400 have been used in the creation of the pack. Definitely one of the best sample packs available on Splice at the moment.

4. UK Tech House

The underground Deep UK Tech House has been a big scene throughout the years. Artists like Green Velvet, Jamie Jones, Hot Since 82, and Steve Lawler are the pioneers of this thumpin’ bassline, tension-building, and powerful music genre. Containing 332 samples which include drum hits, one-shots, percussion, FX, chords loops, MIDI files, and atmospheres crafted for this genre. A collection ranging from 126 BPM to 128 BPM ready to rock the dancefloor. Check out the sample pack via the button down below.

5. Fundamental Tech House

Fundamental Tech House holds a collection of amazing sounds identifying the ever-evolving sound of Tech House. Including vocals, percussions, synth loops, drum hits, one-shots, and gritty basslines not only for the modern Tech House genre but also for the groovy side due to the funky vocals. From underground to mainstream Tech House can be easily made with these samples. Included within are 290 samples.

6. Caravaca Presents – Tech House Sessions 3

Caravaca has shared the stage with artists like Dixon, Marco Carola, Solomun, Luciano, Black Coffee, Loco Dice, and the Martinez Brothers. His tech-house supremacy is quite evident in his third sample pack. His records have been published on record labels such as Flashmob, Lapsus Records & Great Stuff. He has combined those self-crafted samples in this sample pack. Included within are acid grooves, bass loops, Detroit-ish chords, big room beats, spoken words, atmosphere, and FX. Tech House Sessions 3 is a truly raw, underground catalog of sounds.

