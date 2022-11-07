Best UK House & Garage sample packs in 2022
UK garage will forever hold a special place in the hearts and minds of ravers worldwide- it was many people’s introduction to electronic music. With its influence on more modern genres such as grime and dubstep, it continues to be relevant even today. Plenty of producers still call back to or make new garage to this day, so with that in mind, here are our picks for the best UK garage sample packs in 2022!
1. Dark UK Bass | Famous Audio – Loopmasters
- 1.08GB
- 418 Files
- 240 Loops
- 150 Oneshots
- 5 Inspiration Kits (incl. 23 Stems + 5 Full Mix)
2. UK House by ToolRoom Academy – ADSR
- 33 baselines
- 35 Synth / Music leads
- 150 single hits
- 8 FX loops
- 27 MIDI
3. UK Garage Nation by Sample Magic – Splice
- 157 one shots
- 273 loops
4. MJ Cole – UK Garage & House – Loopmasters
- 272 loops
- 635 one shots
- 315 Rex2 Files
- 10 Kong patches
- 149 sampler patches
5. UK House Drums by Turbo Samples – Samplesound
- 30 Drum Fills
- 50 Full Drum loops
- 50 Top Drum loops
- 20 Hat loops
- 20 Percussion Loops
- 10 Snare Loops
- 30 Sound FX
- 40 Claps
- 10 Crash
- 50 Hats
- 40 Kicks
- 90 Percussions
- 10 Rides
- 40 Snares
6. UK Bass & Garage by Capsun ProAudio – Splice
- 255 one shots
- 285 loops
7. 90s Deep House and Garage by Sample Magic – Splice
- 244 one shots
- 405 loops
8. Modern UK Garage & Bass by Sample Diggers – Loopmasters
- 198 loops
- 425 one shots
- 129 soft sampler patches
- 12 massive presets
9. UK Garage & 2 Step by HYPER – Sample Market
- 25 Full Drum Loops
- 24 No Kick Loops
- 25 Hi Hat Loops
- 25 Kick Loops
- 25 Clap & Snare Loops
- 22 Percussion Loops
- 41 Bass Loops + 41 MIDI files
- 41 Synth Loops + 41 MIDI files
- 22 Pad Loops + 22 MIDI files
- 22 SFX
- 19 Vox Loops
- 15 Drum Rolls & Fills
- 27 Bass Hits
- 20 Chord Hits
- 21 Kicks
- 34 Percussion
- 22 Claps
- 15 Snares
- 26 Closed Hats
- 10 Open Hats
10. Garage Sessions Vol.3 by Ghost Syndicate
- 18 Bass Loops
- 17 Drum Loops
- 14 Fx Loops
- 5 Music Loops
- 31 Synth Loops
- 10 Vox Loops
- 55 Foley Percs
- 20 Hats
- 22 Kicks
- 25 Percussion
- 21 Snares
