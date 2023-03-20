Best UK House & Garage sample packs in 2023

UK garage will forever hold a special place in the hearts and minds of ravers worldwide- it was many people’s introduction to electronic music. With its influence on more modern genres such as grime and dubstep, it continues to be relevant even today and even more than ever before. Plenty of producers are now exploring the new sounds made popular by Skrillex, Fred Again.. and more, so with that in mind, here are our picks for the best UK garage sample packs in 2023!

1. Dark UK Bass | Famous Audio – Loopmasters

1.08GB

418 Files

240 Loops

150 Oneshots

5 Inspiration Kits (incl. 23 Stems + 5 Full Mix)

know more

2. UK House by ToolRoom Academy – ADSR

33 baselines

35 Synth / Music leads

150 single hits

8 FX loops

27 MIDI

know more

3. UK Garage Nation by Sample Magic – Splice

157 one shots

273 loops

know more

4. MJ Cole – UK Garage & House – Loopmasters

272 loops

635 one shots

315 Rex2 Files

10 Kong patches

149 sampler patches

know more

5. UK House Drums by Turbo Samples – Samplesound

30 Drum Fills

50 Full Drum loops

50 Top Drum loops

20 Hat loops

20 Percussion Loops

10 Snare Loops

30 Sound FX

40 Claps

10 Crash

50 Hats

40 Kicks

90 Percussions

10 Rides

40 Snares

know more

6. UK Bass & Garage by Capsun ProAudio – Splice

255 one shots

285 loops

know more

7. 90s Deep House and Garage by Sample Magic – Splice

244 one shots

405 loops

know more

8. Modern UK Garage & Bass by Sample Diggers – Loopmasters

198 loops

425 one shots

129 soft sampler patches

12 massive presets

know more

9. UK Garage & 2 Step by HYPER – Sample Market

25 Full Drum Loops

24 No Kick Loops

25 Hi Hat Loops

25 Kick Loops

25 Clap & Snare Loops

22 Percussion Loops

41 Bass Loops + 41 MIDI files

41 Synth Loops + 41 MIDI files

22 Pad Loops + 22 MIDI files

22 SFX

19 Vox Loops

15 Drum Rolls & Fills

27 Bass Hits

20 Chord Hits

21 Kicks

34 Percussion

22 Claps

15 Snares

26 Closed Hats

10 Open Hats

know more

10. Garage Sessions Vol.3 by Ghost Syndicate

18 Bass Loops

17 Drum Loops

14 Fx Loops

5 Music Loops

31 Synth Loops

10 Vox Loops

55 Foley Percs

20 Hats

22 Kicks

25 Percussion

21 Snares

know more

