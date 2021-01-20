Best VST plugins for Vocals in 2021 for Music Producers

One of the most noticeable trends in the world of electronic music is the addition of vocals. It is known that there are electronic genres where vocals are rather superfluous such as techno, but there are also those whose pillars are appropriate lyrics and voice. Not only it’s important to have a good set of vocals but also the processing part is important as well. A vocal processing chain can completely change how the vocals function in your track. Travis Scott is a good example of the same. We have prepared a list of nine of the best vocal processing vst plugins in 2021 for music producers of any genre.

1. Antares Auto-Tune Pro

Auto-Tune forms one of the most integral parts of vocal processing and Antares Auto-Tune has been one of the world’s leading vocal processing vst plugins in professional pitch correction for years. The latest release of the plug-in with a great interface is even more versatile and easy to use. Automatic scale and key detection, real-time MIDI Parameter Control, & Time Correction are only a part of many incredible features. Check out the plugin in action down below.

2. Antares Harmony Engine

This one is also from Antares engineers. This vocal processing vst plugin is all about the ability to create harmonic parts with unique effects – regardless of the genre of music, with 4 high-quality harmony voices, five channels of Antares’ Choir vocal multiplier, and Throat Modeling technology.

3. Soundtoys Little AlterBoy

Little AlterBoy is a plugin used by such massive acts like Martin Garrix, Chris Lake, or ILLENIUM for vocal format and pith shifting with Robot & Vocoder modes, and “hard tune” hip-hop-hit ready effect. Alterboy has enormous potential to turn even dull and less dynamic vocals into something interesting. The plugin has 2 main knobs and 3 modes making it super easy to use. Check out the vocal processing plugin in action down below.

4. Melodyne 5 Essential

Grammy Award-winning technology for $130.00? Say no more! The most popular and widely used voice work device, featuring incredible simplicity and ease of use. Its algorithm for vocals distinguishes between voiceless, humming note components, and breath sounds. Melodyne 5 gives you immense control over every word or sample allowing you to modify everything so it fits your track perfectly.

5. iZotope VocalSynth 2

VocalSynth 2 is one of the most creative vocal processing vst plugins out there. The vst comes in with 5 modules namely Biovox, Vocoder, Compuvox, Talkbox & Polyvox. Each mode has its own characteristic sound. For example Biovox adjusts vocal characteristics like nasality, vowel shapes, and formants on any audio source, Compuvox creates Glitchy & computerized sounds, Talkbox imitates the working of a traditional talk box device, Polyvox creates rich and lush harmonies whereas Vocoder provides you with the traditional well-known vocoder effect. Not to mention the plugin is utilised by one of the renowned producers Sasha who quoted

“VocalSynth 2 is great for taking a basic melody and turning it into something far more powerful and useful. It’s great for mangling pianos too!“

Check out the plugin in action down below.

6. Waves Vocal Rider

If you adhere to the principle “time is money” then this is the tool for you. This plug-in will automatically adjust the level of your vocal, compensate for any deviation that occurs, and intelligently adjust the vocal gain while not coloring the song. This is such an important plugin when you are processing recorded vocals.

7. FabFilter Pro-DS

FabFilter Pro-DS is used to prevent problems such as hiss sounds and those related to sibilance in vocal recordings and concerning compression and saturation. It is worth mentioning here that the product suppresses sibilance transparently, on with the “Allround” mode it reduces high frequencies. Perfect plugin for cleaning up vocal recordings.

8. Oeksound Soothe2

Oeksound’s soothe2 is a dynamic resonance suppressor that identifies problematic resonances on the fly and automatically adjusts the appropriate reduction. Soothe 2 has become such a popular plugin thanks to it’s of use and the problem it solves. A very useful mixing tools for cleaning recordings. Check out the plugin in action down below.

9. Voxessor

With Voxessor you will compose a strong and balanced speech that is always well understood. Its key features are a photorealistic graphic user interface, automatic gain compensation, one-knob compressor& gate, and Intelligent Matching. You can easily adjust the gravity and weight of the vocals with the 4 knobs (man, guy, woman, girl) provided. Check out the plugin action down below.

