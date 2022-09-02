Best vocal sample packs on Splice

By Feron 7

Over the years, Splice has become the most famous online platform offering music production resources. Get your hands on a vast amount of sounds (listed by type, genre, BPM, key, labels, presets, and MIDI), gather more experience by exploring 150+ online lessons, and join the Splice community to share your ideas. One of the best places to get vocals for your tracks is Splice. Today we’ve made a list of the top 10 vocal sample packs available on Splice.

Top 10 vocal sample packs on Splice

| Best VST Plugins of 2022 – Click here to checkout

1. KARRA Vocal Sample Pack by Splice

KARRA is one of the most popular vocalists in the electronic music space known for working with artists such as KSHRM, Breath Carolina, Seven Lions & many more. She has releases on massive labels such as Monstercat, Spinnin’, and Mad Decent. Her sample pack holds on to a total of 536 samples listed in different categories such as dry, wet, phrases, adlib, short, hooks, FX, risers, leads, rhythms, and more. Get access to her sample pack for 535 credits for the whole pack or 1 credit per individual sound.

Buy Here

2. Vocal Hooks – Pink Label by 91Vocals

91Vocals included 175 of her best vocal samples in this sample pack. Expect hoods, riffs, shouts, FX, pitched vocals, female, male, melodies, dry, and wet samples. All of her samples are labeled by key and BPM. Get the complete sample pack for 166 credits or pick your favorite ones for 1 credit per sound.

Buy Here

3. Vocal Slap House 2 by Dropgun Samples

This EDM sample pack is formed by non-other than Don Diablo’s protege, Dropgun. Included within you’ll find every sound you’ll need in order to create that next slap house/future house banger. This sample pack contains more than just vocals, as you’ll find synths, drums, FX, basses, percussions, guitars, strings, presets, and much more inside. This pack is available for a total of 275 credits.

Buy Here

4. Roniit Silk Vocal Samples by Splice

She’s known for working alongside EDM producers such as Varien, Muzzy, and Evence. After her voice made it in the TV commercial (2017) for the film Unforgettable she started to make it big. Her favorite vocal take have been included in this sample pack. Expect live sounds, wet, dry, spoken words, reverbs, and breaths to her vocal pack.

Buy Here

5. Bright Lights Vocal Sample Pack by Splice

Bright Lights’ signature vocals can be heard all over the world, in every club, and at every festival. She collaborated with artists such as Thomas Gold, Hardwell, and 3LAU. This sample pack holds on to a range of vocal samples suitable for Progressive House. Expect leads, phrases, chops, adlibs, shouts, atmospheres, stabs, live sounds, etc.

Buy Here

6. Vocal Atmospheres by Holly Drummond by Black Octopus

Holly Drummond collected a range of atmospherical vocal sounds that are suitable for Electro, Trance, and Progressive House. Included within are 5 huge textures, 100 harmonies & adlibs, 24 straight tones, 73 swells, 36 long atmospheres, and 60 long textures. These vocal atmospheres can be perfectly used as an FX, filling up the spectrum. “Just add a touch of chorus and a heavy side of reverb”.

Buy Here

7. LINNEY Vocal Pack by VOX

After winning a John Lennon songwriting contest she got the chance to work alongside Gareth Emery, Tritonal, and Breath Carolina. The included samples are a combination of EDM and Pop. Out of the 227 samples, you’ll find hooks, phrases, piano, chops, chords, vocoders, arps, spoken words, stabs, and much more. The complete pack is available for 227 credits, or 1 credit per sound.

Buy Here

8. Classic RnB Vocals with Renee Holiday by Splice Originals

Her second sample pack holds on to soulful vocal samples suitable for RnB. The included hooks, riffs, harmonies, arps, chords, leads, and live sounds are coming from the 1990s/early 2000s. A total of 188 samples, which are labeled by category, time, key, and BPM, are available for 188 credits.

Buy Here

9. KARRA Presents: Dylan Matthew Vocal Pack by Splice

KARRA worked together with pop singer Dylan Matthew and created this Splice vocal sample pack. Included within are Dylan’s vocal samples, supported by KARRA’s harmonies. This pack holds on to a total of 468 sounds, including phrases, syllables, risers, whistles, shouts, noises, etc. This pack is available for 468 credits.

Buy Here

10. Vintage Vocals – Movie Cuts & Scratches by Origin Sound

Vintage Vocals is a great sample pack if you are searching for vocal sounds suitable for movie scores. A whole library of 348 sounds with the most vintage spoken words, scratches, and vinyl sounds you’ll need in order to express the right emotions at the right time. This pack is available for 348 credits.

Buy Here

Next article: Free Sample Packs

Image Credits: Splice