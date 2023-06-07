Best Vocoder Plugins in 2023 for Music Producers

By Hemant Khatri 18.16k

Unlocking the potential of vocal synthesis and sound manipulation, vocoder plugins have become an essential tool for music producers and sound designers. In 2023, the market is teeming with exceptional options, each offering unique features and capabilities. From classic analog emulations to cutting-edge digital processors, these vocoder plugins provide endless possibilities for crafting captivating vocal effects. Join us as we explore the best vocoder plugins of 2023, highlighting their innovative functionalities and immersive sound-shaping capabilities that are sure to inspire creativity and elevate your music production to new heights.

Best Vocoder VST Plugins & Services in 2023(no particular order)

Vocoder by Softube

Softube introduces a vocoder plugin that combines vintage aesthetics with their own innovations. Offering a high-quality sound and a range of shaping tools, it provides an inspiring workflow for users. The Vocoder includes a six-voice polyphonic carrier synth, selectable waveforms, and MIDI capability. Additional features include an easy-to-use Attack Hold Decay Envelope, Transpose Chord Mode for chord creation and transposition, and control over plosive and high-frequency consonant reproduction. The plugin also allows for stereo widening, spectral tilt adjustment, variable band selection, a unique Freeze section, and various modulation options.

Price: $99.00

Know more

DeeVocoder

DeeVocoder by Dotec Audio allows you to experience the richness and depth of analog audio with its meticulously crafted filter bank and a staggering 32 stereo bands. Whether you’re enhancing vocals or creating captivating synth effects, DeeVocoder delivers exceptional sonic versatility. Fine-tune your sound effortlessly with intuitive controls for LOW, MID, HIGH, and FORMANT adjustments. Seamlessly integrate any sound source as a carrier, from synths to distorted guitars, unlocking limitless creative possibilities.

Price: $50

Know more

XILS Vocoder 5000

XILS-lab presents the XILS Vocoder 5000, a powerful emulation of the legendary EMS Flagship Vocoder. Drawing inspiration from the EMS 5000, known for its complexity and power, XILS-lab has created a mode that captures the essence of this analog masterpiece. The Vocoder 5000 allows musicians to process external sound sources, such as instruments or prerecorded signals, into a wide range of sounds. It offers the ability to alter the pitch, tone, and vibrato of the human voice, transform drums and guitars, and synthesize unique patterns. With its clarity, precision, and user-friendly interface, the XILS Vocoder 5000 caters to both beginners and seasoned veterans. It also introduces advanced features and a matrix patch area for unparalleled flexibility and creativity.

Price: $159.00

Know more

MVocoder by Melda Production

MVocoder is a highly versatile vocoder that brings robotic voices, singing synthesizers, and morphing capabilities to your audio productions. With its true analog filter-based design, MVocoder offers up to 100 bands, order-10 filters, band matrix, band distribution, and resonance graphs, making it perfect for creative experimentation. Featuring an advanced user interface, extensive modulation options, and multichannel support, this plugin empowers you to craft dynamic and expressive sounds. Compatible with VST, VST3, AU, and AAX interfaces on both Windows and Mac systems.

Price: $54.00

Know more

iZotope VocalSynth 2

With its blendable eccentric effects and stompbox-style studio effects, this vocoder plugin offers a rich palette of vocal possibilities. Featuring five must-have modules including Vocoder, Compuvox, Polyvox, Talkbox, and the innovative Biovox, VocalSynth 2 lets you shape vocals with precision and creativity. You can choose from three different modes: Auto, MIDI, or Sidechain to interact with the plugin in a way that suits your style.

Price: $199.00

Know more

Antares Vocodist

Auto-Tune Vocodist is the ultimate tool for creating synthesized vocal effects. With its vintage vocoder sound and the power of Auto-Tune, this plug-in allows you to produce iconic sounds heard in hit songs by Daft Punk, Kraftwerk, and more. Packed with classic vocoder models and artist presets, Auto-Tune Vocodist offers a seamless creative experience. It has a user-friendly interface and a built-in 8-voice dual-oscillator synthesizer.

Price: $179.00

Know more

OVox Vocal ReSynthesis

Discover OVox Vocal ReSynthesis, the voice-controlled synth that offers a world of creative possibilities. OVox features up to 8 voices and two high-resolution engines. Featuring 500 presets used by renowned producers for artists like Bon Iver and Beyoncé, you can achieve classic vocoder and talkbox effects, pitch/tune manipulation, and captivating arpeggiation. The automatic note mapper enables easy chord triggering, harmonies, and scales. You can also convert your voice to MIDI and control any instrument. With 9 modulation options, 6 built-in effects, and compatibility with major platforms, OVox is a versatile tool for both studio and live performances. Definitely one of the best vocoder plugins in 2023.

Price: $39.99

Know more

Read the next article: Best Chorus VST Plugins in 2023 for Music Producers

Image Credit: iZotope