20 Best VST Plugins & Instruments for Music Producers in 2022

By Hemant Khatri 18.16k

What is a VST Plugin?

VST is an acronym that stands for Virtual Studio Technology. Coined by Steinberg Media Technologies in 1996 along with version 3 of their Cubase sequencer and DAW, the terminology became a revolution in the process of music-making. VST plugins are a software interface that integrates software synthesizers and effects units into digital audio workstations. In 2022 there are tens of thousands of vst plugins available in the market. One of the most important steps in making the music of your dreams is finding the best set of tools for the process. While every individual producer has a unique workflow and creative process, here are 20 of the best vst plugins and instruments in 2022 for music producers of all genres.

List of Best VST Plugins & Instruments in 2022:

Understanding how to EQ sounds with an equalizer is an essential skill for producers. The built-in equalizer in your DAW will definitely get the job done, but many producers prefer FabFilter‘s famous Pro-Q 3. Linear phase mode, natural phase mode, mid/side processing, and dynamic EQ are a few of its best qualities. Each instance can handle up to 24 EQ bands, and several shapes and customization options are available. FabFilter Pro-Q 3 is the industry’s favorite equalizer, and many producers consider it a must-have VST plugin in 2022.

Download

Arcade is a loop-based synth plugin. One of the key highlights of Arcade is that it receives new content every single day! Over 40 different product lines contain a plethora of kits and loops that are constantly being added to, all of which you can download and play within the plugin. Arcade provides both the ability to use your own loops or heavily modulate the existing ones to your specific needs in real-time. There’s a wide range of options for you to dial in the perfect sound, and the update is free for those who already own Arcade. Considering the simplicity of use and rich quality of sounds you can get out of Arcade, it is one of our top picks for Best Synth VST Plugins of 2022.

Download

| Sarah de Warren Chill Vocal Sample Pack – Click here to checkout

Another synth vst that makes it to this list is Phase Plant by Kilohearts. For long, serum held the throne for best wavetable synth however, phase plant since it’s release has given strong competition to the veteran. The plugin is pretty easy to use and has enormous potential in helping you create beefy, warm and lush sounds. You can add as many oscillators as you want and club them with any number of fx channels. Also, you get the ability to make different effect chains for each of the oscillators.

download

First released in 2012, iZotope Trash 2 continues to be one of the best distortion plugins in the music industry. With over 60 state-of-the-art distortion algorithms, Trash 2 allows producers to explore new sonic dimensions within the module-based interface. It combines multi-band and dual-stage distortions with advanced post-filtering effects for a full and satisfying sound. There’s plenty of customization options including pre and post-distortion EQ, six different delay types, and 20 adjustable filter types. Hundreds of presets are available in iZotope Trash 2, and its stellar reputation is well deserved.

Download

An innovative resonance suppressor and dynamic equalizer tool, Soothe2 by oeksound is easily one of the best VST plugins for 2022. It has the appearance of a standard EQ, but Soothe does much more. Specifically, it analyzes the audio signal and makes adjustments internally. This means that fine-tuning problematic frequencies with notching isn’t necessary, as Soothe will fix these problems for you. The resulting output signal is automatically free of most artifacts, and it has a natural sound with the option for oversampling and multi-band compression. Originally designed as a vocal processor, it is specifically used to adjust mid and high frequencies. Soothe is a must-have for professional producers.

To record and enhance music tracks with the help of this VST plugin, make sure to use the best laptop for music production as it will allow you to reduce unwanted resonances more effectively. Similarly to other dynamic resonance suppressors, Soothe2 doesn’t have high system requirements. Besides, the developers have lowered the CPU load, which makes Soothe less taxing on your system resources.

Download

If you’re looking to give your tracks a warm, vintage vibe, RC-20 Retro Color by XLN Audio is the best VST plugin for you. It recreates the feeling of old recording equipment and adds life and texture to any audio source. RC-20 comes loaded with several presets and also includes a “magnitude” knob that allows for intricate FX adjustments. It can recreate audio similar to a vinyl record, VHS machine, and more. Mostly used on drums, guitars, keys, basses, and full mixes, RC-20 Retro Color will give your tracks a warm and cozy feeling.

Download

One of the best transient shapers available, DS-10 Drum Shaper by XLN Audio is a useful plugin for producers of all genres. It allows you to shape the attack and sustain of drums, loops, or any other audio source. The interface is straightforward and also includes a “mojo” knob to add more color and flavor. DS-10 makes it easy to create both tight and punchy drums or huge and heavy beats. With simple and effective parameters, DS-10 Drum Shaper is a great VST plugin for both beginners and experts in 2022.

Download

One of the most widely used mixing and mastering plugins, iZotope Ozone 9 combines many AI-powered audio production tools. Its innovative interface allows for easy comparisons between your song and an external reference track. Some of the built-in effects include an imager, equalizer, maximizer, spectral shaper, exciter, and dynamic EQ. Most commonly used as a mastering plugin, Ozone 9 is a diverse application that can be used on any audio source. It is the ultimate tool for ensuring your track is ready for streaming platforms. Check out the plugin in action down below

Download

Soundtoys Decapitator is the best VST plugin to recreate the feeling of analog gear. Decapitator features five different saturation models and works perfectly at both low and high settings. It can give tracks warmth, make specific elements more pronounced, thin things out, and much more. The interface has low cut, tone, and high cut settings, as well as a drive knob and a “punish” button for extra gain. For an effective saturator with a perfect analog vibe, look no further than Soundtoys Decapitator.

Download

Would any VST list be complete without Xfer Serum? The wavetable synthesizer and its hands-on, visual interface is the go-to digital synth for EDM producers everywhere. The oscillators, modulation settings, wavetables, effects, and LFOs allow you to create virtually any sound possible. If you’re looking to experiment with sounds and get your EDM production career started, Serum is undoubtedly one of the best to download.

Download

We all have faced the issue of spending hours scrolling through samples and still not being able to find the right drum samples. Xo by xln audio is by far one of the best drum vst plugins available in 2022 for this matter. It clubs all the similar-sounding samples together. For example, all punchy kicks will be close to each other whereas all the boomy ones will be close to each other. Thus, making it much easier to find the right sample. The vst also has a sequencer and provides you the option to tweak the selected sample so it fits your track perfectly.

Download

Alterboy is a vocal processing vst plugin and the amount of excitement it can bring to your vocals is just immaculate. It has a pretty straightforward interface with 2 knobs for pitch & formants and 3 modes for vocal processing. Alterboy tends to work well with clean and single melody vocal stems rather than harmonies.

download

Another distortion vst plugin that makes it to our list of Best plugins for music producers in 2022 is thermal by output. Thermal is a creative distortion plugin that is based on 19 analogue and digitally modelled distortion algorithms. Counting in over 250+ presets, it has the ability to spice up almost every sound you supply to it.

download

Elysium by wide blue sound is kontakt based synth plugin that focuses primarily on arps. Having a huge catalog of percussion and synth samples, elysium can create some interesting melodic arrangements. Read an in-depth review of Elysium here.

download

Omnisphere is one plugin that will probably make it to almost the best vst plugins list. This synth is a beast. It offers a hardware synth integration and has over 65 hardware synthesizers where users can experience the joy of the hardware synth workflow and can fully expand their capabilities. With over 14000 sounds and 58 fx units, there is pretty much no end to its abilities.

download

Baby Audio Smooth Operator VST plugin, is a dynamic tool that is meant for shaping the tone of your sound. Using a combination of spectral compression, smart equalization, and resonance suppression to bring out the best of each sound and suppress intelligently harsh frequencies. With the modern-day music production process heavily relying on samples and the art of resampling, plugins like Smooth Operator come in quite handy to make these samples fit in easily into your mix. Price at only $69, Smooth operator is a great alternative to very well known plugin “Soothe 2” by Oeksound. One of our top picks from the latest set of vst plugins for music producers.

So many producers feel that the soft synths lack the analog warmth that hardware synths possess. If you are one of them who likes analog textures this might the right synth for you. Diva has been a favorite synth vst for years when it comes to techno music producers. However, its uses arent limited to just techno music production, Diva has enormous potential in crafting sounds for any genre.

download

RX is a one of a kind plugin by izotope. It offers you a bunch of features including de-essing, Dialogue De-reverb, and many more. The most popular and most used feature is the music rebalance feature which helps you create acapella and instrumentals out of any tune. Music producers especially the ones in the electronic music space are continuously looking for acapellas for creating remixes and this where RX 8 comes in handy. Even David Guetta utilized RX 8 for creating a bootleg for Cardi B’s WAP.

download

One of the most common difficulties that a vast number of music producers face is music theory. This is where Scaler 2 steps in. If you are jamming on your midi keyboard it can determine what key and scale you are in. Also, it displays a bunch of chords that you can use to create a chord progression based on a particular mood. On top of all these features, there are 200 artist chord sets from artists like Carl Cox, MJ Cole, The Temper Trap, Mitekiss, CeCe Rogers, and Mike Huckaby.

download

Autotune is one plugin that any music producer requires at some stage of his/her music career. Antares Auto-Tune Pro is probably one of the best and most popular autotune vst plugins in 2022. The features of this plugin include Auto Mode, Graph Mode for nitty-gritty pitch and time-altering), Auto-Key module for programmed key and scale identification, and others like Classic Mode, Humanize, or Throat Modeling. Check out the plugin in action down below.

download

FAQ

1. What VST Plugins do professional artists use in 2022?

The music-making process is unique for every music producer and the tools used by every artist varies from the other. However, you can refer to our artist series down below to know more about the vst plugins used by the below-mentioned producers.

2. What VST Plugins are the best for beginners?

If you are new to the music production process, it’s important to first grab the basics of how plugins work to build a solid foundation. You might want to spend as less money as possible on third-party plugins and first properly learn your DAW’s stock plugins. There are certain VST plugins like Serum which have endless tutorials on youtube to help you understand the basics of sound design. Read more about what plugins can help you the most at this stage here.

3. What is the best time and place to buy VST plugins?

The best time to purchase a plugin totally depends on what plugin you are specifically looking for. If you are specifically interested in purchasing Fabfilter plugins or Xfer Serum, they hardly have any deals or offers. However, Black Friday is considered a great time to purchase plugins and sample packs. You can discover some great alternatives to the former mentioned plugins at a very cheap price. Also, there are some or the other lucrative deal running throughout the year on marketplaces like Plugin Boutique & Waves.

There are a ton of places where you can purchase plugins from however, websites like Plugin Boutique, Splice, W.A. Production, Plugin Alliance, Waves etc are the most popular among music producers

| Fabfilter Black Friday Deals – up to 25% off on Pro Q3, Pro MB & more

Read Next: Best Chorus VST Plugins for Music Producers in 2022

Image Credits: Portal (Output)