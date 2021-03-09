The best websites for free music samples in 2021

The most important element while producing a song is the usage of the right sounds. Achieving a professional result on a technical aspect and a musical aspect is really important in order to grow as an artist. Gathering self-made samples and samples from other artists will help you build your own sample library, but where do you get them? Here are some of the best websites for free music samples in 2021.

Looperman is a website where everyone can download or upload samples for free. Start your own forum or join one and get a hold of thousands of vocals, drums, plugins, and much more.

Production Music Live contains a large music library offering templates and samples as well as complete bundles and courses. There is a free samples section within the website where you’ll find some high-quality 100% royalty-free sounds, presets, templates, and MIDI files.

The ‘Free Download’ section of W.A. Production will cover a large number of sample packs of genres ranging from Dubstep and Future House to Hardstyle and Country. Make sure to check it out as W.A. Production releases their 7GB sized Free Anniversary Collection Vol.6 bundle, containing construction kits, presets, and samples & loops.

Looking for the best NASA audio samples? NASA Audio Collection contains real recordings from the Apollo missions, Space Shuttles, and the Space Station. Over 3500 crazy samples are stored here ready to drag and drop into your next production.

This online forum will offer free samples uploaded by other musicians. Expect sounds ranging from textures and drums to vocals and FX. A small description is included for every sound, as well as information about the recording itself.

SampleSwap lets you explore the best samples, labeled by name and BMP. This 9.4 GB sized sample library is containing percussions, loops from songs, FX, and much more at 44.1 kHz and 16-bit formats.

Cymatics is a well-known online sample library within the dance music scene. Get access to thousands of high-quality free samples, and presets. Expect drum kits, MIDI files, vocals, textures, and FX. Make sure to complete the form to receive your license agreement in order to use any of the free packs.

SampleSound is offering artist sample packs, music production tutorials, mixing & mastering services, and free sample packs. Have a look at the Free Sample Pack section to download the best Tech House, Techno, Trap, and Vocal samples.

This Reddit community contains over 200,000 members who are uploading free sample packs each day. Expect self-made or sampled drums suitable for every genre. Not all the sample packs are royalty-free so you might want to check the details of each sample pack before downloading.

On this SubReddit page, you’ll find free plugins, soundbanks, FX, and synths. Be inspired by the creations of others ranging from MIDI files, complete sample packs, one-shots, unique presets, and plugins.

Get hold of various NewLoops sample packs including free sounds. These sample packs are ranging from HipHop construction kits, and Trap 808s to EDM synth loops, and Deep House kick drums.

Searching for an old drum machine sample, a gritty hip-hop bass, or an acoustic guitar loop? This subreddit called Samplesforall will be regularly posting free samples, suitable for every producer.

Join the discussion about music production, share your favorite sample, or download the best samples made or gathered by others. These samples will be suitable for Hip-Hop, RnB, and Trap.

Sound Packs are offering free drum kits, preset libraries, synth loops, and melody MIDI packs. There are 22 pages filled with unique and high-quality sample packs ready to be used in your next production.

