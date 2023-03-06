The best websites to download samples, presets & loops

By Hemant Khatri

Thanks to the incredible technological progress and the increasing popularity of electronic music, we are witnessing the development not only of new musical careers but also of everything connected with the music industry. Nowadays, anyone can become a self-proclaimed producer – you just need to have a computer, internet access, and a fund to purchase a professional DAW. As a result, various sample packs, loops, sounds, and plug-in presets – both free and paid, used by professionals – are available on the Internet and can be readily included in your productions. Today we decided to gather a list of the 10 best websites to download 100% royalty-free samples, presets, & loops for music production in 2023.

10 Best websites to download samples, presets, & loops:

1. Splice

Splice is everything that a modern-day producer needs. Millions of high-quality royalty-free samples from well-known artists & audio engineers, a back-up cloud for projects with unlimited storage, a community where, among other things, you can exchange projects with other producers, and a place which is giving you the opportunity to try for free plugins like Serum, Ozone, or PORTAL, thanks to Rent-to-Own feature.

Finally a way to buy plugins that works. By paying a little at a time, producers can get legit access to the top VSTs. – KSHMR

Price: $7.99/month for 100 credits

WEBSITE

2. Ghoshthack

Ghosthack is one of the most promising upcoming marketplaces when it comes to sample packs. A perfect place if you want to learn something new or share what you already know. Ghosthack serves as a global hub for online learning and strive to bring people together via information. With more than 100 sample packs and bundles, you’ll surely find something that complements your style of music. All the loops and samples are royalty-free. Definitely one of the most unique and creative place to download samples and loops.

Website

3. Slooply

Slooply is an online marketplace for music producers and creators, offering a vast selection of high-quality samples, loops, and sounds. The platform features a user-friendly interface that allows customers to easily search, preview, and purchase individual sounds or entire sample packs. Slooply’s library is constantly updated with new releases from top producers, ensuring that users always have access to the latest sounds and trends. Overall, Slooply is a valuable tool for any music creator looking to enhance their productions with top-notch sounds and samples

Price: Starting at $7.99 (also includes a 1 month free trial option)

WEBSITE

4. Production Music Live

Samples, templates, bundles, presets, amazing courses, MIDI packs, & freebies. Production Music Live has everything you need to start a journey with electronic music production. You will surely find something for yourself here, no matter what sub-genre of electronic music you create.

Price: No subscription, purchase option for individual sample packs available.

WEBSITE

5. Loopcloud

Loopcloud is a fully-featured sample manager launched by Loopmasters, thanks to which you can preview over 4+ million samples on your computer, and searching new sounds while creating music. The software organizes all of your samples, creating the largest palette imaginable and giving you access to millions of royalty-free samples ready for you to download and use in your music.

Price: $7.99(Artist)/$11.99(Studio)/$21.99(Professional) per month

WEBSITE

6. ADSR

ADSR is one of the top trending marketplaces for musicians, producers, DJs, recording studios, film and soundtrack producers, advertising executives. They have sounds, vocal samples, MIDI, kits, loops & sound effects, plugins for over 60 music genres.

Price: No subscription, purchase option for individual sample packs available.

WEBSITE

7. Loopmasters

Without a doubt, this is the most famous and the biggest sample boutique ever operating. Loopmasters has the best samples for Techno, House, Dubstep, Drum & Bass, EDM, and loads more, with live music sample packs and instrument sample libraries for music production. It is probably the first place of its kind to be ever created because it has been functioning for more than 17 years. Each of the best-pack lists you’ll find on the web contains at least one of their sample packs.

Price: No subscription, purchase option for individual sample packs available.

WEBSITE

8. Cymatics

Cymatics is a second, after Splice, place that probably every bass music producer know and visited minimum once in life. Famous mainly for its great sample packs recommended by the greatest bass artists like Dillon Francis, Getter & NGHTMRE, and artists-inspired free downloads. They also run a YouTube channel with all kinds of production tips, tutorials, and ‘how to make’ videos. Cymatics has sample packs for every sub-genre of music but primarily focused on genres like dubstep/trap/future bass.

Price: No subscription, purchase option for individual sample packs available.

WEBSITE

9. Tracklib

Tracklib is the world’s only service for sampling music where you get access to thousands of tracks from all over the world. It makes sampling and sample clearance fast, easy, legal, and affordable for every music producer in the world. Used by producers of the biggest artist on all kinds of genres – Zaytoven (Nicki Minaj, Migos, Future), Vic Mensa, Ludacris, Major Seven (Rihanna, DJ Khaled, Rick Ross).

Price: $5.99/month

WEBSITE

10. Samplesound

Samplesound is probably the best place to download high-quality sample packs for techno & house music production. In addition to a huge amount of samples (free too), on their website, you will find cool production tutorials, mixing & mastering service, and a lot of collaborative projects with music labels.

WEBSITE

Photo credits: Splice.com