The best Xfer Serum presets for Dubstep & Riddim

What is the Xfer Serum?

Serum is a dual-axis synthesizer with a rich effects package and a wide range of modulation options based on the Xfer LFOTool plugin. The well-known Deadmau5 was a big part of its development, but most of the contributions come from engineer & former music producer Steve Duda. Despite being a relatively new plug-in, which had its start in 2014, Serum has already gained legendary status a few years ago. It is currently one of the most frequently used plugins, especially among bass producers such as Getter, Virtual Riot, Svdden Death, Subtronics, or Skrillex. It’s this plug-in that’s largely due to Riddim genre creation. Below you will find 10 (including 5 free) collections of Xfer Serum presets, which we recommend having in your equipment if you want to make Dubstep or Riddim tracks.

The best five premium Serum presets collections for Dubstep & Riddim:

1. Guillotine & Production Master’s Vicious Dubstep Serum Presets XL – $43.37

2. Wubbaduck’s Dubstep Presets for Serum – €30.74 – €69.95 [Read below to get 25% off]

3. BLACK Dubstep Collection – $30.00

4. Black Octopus Riddim Trap Evolution – $29.95

5. DABRO Dubstep – Serum Presets – $19.68

Read the description about all listed premium presets down below & also there are five FREE dubstep/riddim Serum bundles for you in case you make it to the end of the article!

1. Guillotine & Production Master’s Vicious Dubstep Serum Presets XL – $43.37

300 Xfer Serum presets – bass shots, grinding reeses, slamming leads, synths & a lot more. Each preset was painstakingly fabricated and made with complete exactness and completely macroed – guaranteeing whatever you develop still sounds totally heartless, yet keeps that refined and proficient sound. You’ll also find inside the pack some impacts, risers and FXs. Creating this one, Guillotine and PM were inspired by Kill The Noise, Getter, Doctor P, Eptic & Borgore’s sounds.

2. Wubbaduck’s Dubstep Presets for Serum – €30.74 – €69.95

Author of such tracks as Danger, Monsta & Spookfest, supported by Dubstep Gutter, created a unique exclusive collection of 100 outstanding Serum patches, just for our friends from Ghosthack. In case you’re searching for overwhelming dubstep and riddim basslines that hit every real headbanger, this is the correct pack for you!

3. BLACK Dubstep Collection – $30.00

This Cymatics’ collection includes 50+ different dubstep sounds from Arps and Basses to Leads, Plucks & Sequencers. All presets are inspired by the biggest heavyweights of bass music, like Zomboy and Skrillex!

4. Black Octopus Riddim Trap Evolution – $29.95

Roused by the advanced hints of Trap, Riddim, and Dubstep, this pack will keep you propelled for quite a long time to come! Riddim Trap Evolution is giving you 120+ riddim & bass Serum presets and 180+ files in total. This pack is made for the sub killing bassheads out there needing to drop some lit beats and 808s on their graph besting creations.

5. DABRO Dubstep – Serum Presets – $19.68

On the off chance that you are utilizing Xfer Records’ Serum synth and need a profoundly useable assortment of expertly formed synth presets prepared for use out of the crate, at that point this determination of sounds is genuinely for you. DABRO Dubstep’s presets are inspired by such Disciple’s representatives as Barely Alive and Virtual Riot.

TOP 5 free dubstep & riddim Serum presets collections:

1. Ghosthack 10 Free Bass Patches

2. No Dusk Dubstep Preset Pack

3. W. A. Production Free Riddim Bass Sounds

4. Chronos Serum Presets

5. Loopmasters Free Serum Presets

