Beyerdynamic launches new pair of over-ear headphones and studio microphones series

By Sreehari 13

Renowned German audio equipment manufacturer Beyerdynamic launched its new headphones and microphone “X” series. The new products introduced in the series are DT 700 Pro X(Closed-back), DT 900 Pro X(Open back) headphones, and a pair of studio microphones namely M70 Pro X, M90 Pro X, aimed at content creators. Here is an in-depth review of the equipment down below.

Design

This new line of German Engineered audio accessories in the Pro X series are built with high-end manufacturing equipment and hand assembly in Beyer’s own factory in Germany. Their diaphragms boast an all-new design with low weight and high rigidity. Their voice coils, meanwhile, employ a copper alloy, which weighs roughly 40 percent less than pure copper with high electrical conductivity. This with the powerful neodymium driver yields an improved transient response and high sensitivity, thus suitable for both professional and consumer devices.

Technical Specifications

M70 Pro X

Type: End-address dynamic model designed for the spoken word

Frequency response: 50Hz-18kHz

Pattern: Cardioid polar pattern

Sensitivity: 1.8mV/Pa

Ideal for: Streamers, podcasters, vloggers

M90 Pro X

Type: Side address cardioid microphone

Frequency response: 20Hz-20kHz

SPLs: Up to 133dB A-weighted (at 1kHz )

A-weighted (at ) Accessories: Shock mount, Gooseneck pop filter (take care of any extraneous low frequencies)

DT 700 Pro X & DT 900 Pro X

DT 700 Pro X is a closed-back and DT 900 Pro X is an open-back headphone:

Frequency response: 5Hz-40kHz

Impedance: 48Ω.

[email protected] 1kHz : 0.04 percent, for a 1mW input.

: percent, for a input. Length: Both new headphones will ship with 1.8m and 3m cables, each terminating in a mini-XLR plug (for the headphones) at one end

and cables, each terminating in a mini-XLR plug (for the headphones) at one end Plating: Gold-plated mini-jack (small-to-big adaptors are also provided)

DT 700 Pro X

DT 900 Pro X

Price

The M70 Pro X dynamic mic is priced at €249, while the M90 Pro X carries a price of €299. The DT 700 Pro X and DT 900 Pro X are priced a little above Beyerdynamic’s established DT 770 Pros, at €249 apiece.

Image: Beyerdynamics