Award winning composer Bill Laurance endorses the upcoming new Rhodes MK8

By Sreehari 13

Recently, Grammy award-winning composer Bill Laurance shared a sneak-peek of the highly anticipated latest development of Rhodes – The MK8. While visiting the Rhodes factory in Leeds he spoke highly of the upcoming Rhodes MK8; he said it’s a “beautiful, really serious instrument that’s inspiring, that’s what you want when you play an instrument”. In the picture, Dan Goldman, chief product officer of Rhodes Music Group, can be seen leaning over the new MK8 along with Bill Laurance.

| Best Techno Sample Packs – Click here to checkout

SPECIFICATIONS

The pictures suggest a black and silver body, with a hint of red atop the key bed. Customers will be able to choose various colors when buying the instrument. Rhodes hinted that MK8’s effects can be customized among the series of options provided like BBD chorus, VCA compressor, delay effects, and phaser stereo effects. We can see a stand, a range of stunning colors, and sparkle finishes for the lid and panels in the pictures. Rhodes suggested that it might come with a preamp, EQ, and vari-pan.

RELEASE DATE

There is still no word on a release date for the MK8. This week, at least, the company has shared the first picture of the MK8 in its entirety, as opposed to obscure shots and renders of the keyboard. A lot of keyboardists are gonna be enthralled by the fact that the four-time Grammy winner Bill Laurance endorses Rhodes MK8.

Image credits: Rhodes

Read next:8 Best DAWs for music producers 2021